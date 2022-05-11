Home Armenia “The 800th anniversary of Khoranashat Monastery is being celebrated ․ The... Armenia “The 800th anniversary of Khoranashat Monastery is being celebrated ․ The Azeri snipers are looking directly at the monastery. We remember what happened to Dadivank “․ Jirayr Dadasyan |: Morning By Thomas Delong - May 11, 2022 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmail “The 800th anniversary of Khoranashat Monastery is being celebrated ․ The Azeri snipers are looking directly at the monastery. We remember what happened to Dadivank “․ Jirayr Dadasyan |: Aravot – News from Armenia RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Armenia It is possible that Armenia and Azerbaijan have recently started negotiations to reach an agreement on Nagorno Karabakh soon. Prime Minister of the... Armenia Blinken discussed with Ali the Armenian-Azerbaijani process, the issue of the return of the captives. “Freedom” |: Morning Armenia Establishing Iran-Armenia railway connection is among the most important issues on our agenda. Mher Grigoryan |: Morning Recent Posts “9th Republican Competition of Young Composers after Edward Mirzoyan” starts The BDK left the deliberation room to make a decision on the case of... An estimated 750K households could be facing eviction: Goldman Sachs Inflation rises in June, plus NBA COO talks finals, China and more Here’s what Trump said about Confederate flags in 2015 Most Popular It is possible that Armenia and Azerbaijan have recently started negotiations to reach an... The Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan met with the Prime Minister of the Kingdom of the Netherlands Mark Rutte in... “Does Karen Andreasyan really think that anyone was waiting for him to confirm that... Homeland Party member Arsen Babayan responded to a statement by the Ministry of Justice, according to which he had been forced to write a... Nikol Pashinyan has no mandate to represent the Armenian people, therefore, any agreement reached... We will block the state structures one by one, we will achieve the establishment of full-fledged dual power in the country, Ishkhan Saghatelyan, one... Nikol Pashinyan is a state traitor substantiated by Article 299 of the RA Criminal... "Nicole, traitor", "Nicole, murderer" ․ These are not political statements, but a proven fact. Nikol Pashinyan is a state traitor substantiated by... Each of you made the whole world reconsider all of Armenia’s վերաբերյալ plans for... They are afraid of you. "Ali is afraid of you, because he feels the Armenian fist on his head with the genetic code...