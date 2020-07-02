The 710 hp 2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat is the most powerful SUV ever

According to Dodge, the all-wheel-drive Durango SRT Hellcat can accelerate to 60 mph in 3.5 seconds, cover a quarter-mile in 11.5 seconds and reach a high speed of 180 mph. It also can tow as much as 8,700 pounds.

The entire 2021 Durango lineup is also finding a new dashboard design inspired by the Challenger’s, with a central 10.1-inch canted toward the driver, while the Hellcat adds deep sport seats.

The Durango takes the most-powerful title from the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk, which uses a 707 hp version of the Hellcat motor.

Along with the Durango SRT Hellcat, Dodge also announced the 807 hp Challenger SRT Super Stock and 797 hp Charger SRT Hellcat Redye sedan.

Pricing for the Durango SRT Hellcat will undoubtedly be announced nearer to when the order books open later this year, but if you’re interested you’ll want to get one while it is extremely hot, since it will only be offered for the 2021 model year.

