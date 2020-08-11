The 7-year-old Georgia boy with Covid-19 who died drowned in a bathtub after a seizure, coroner says

The boy drowned in a bathtub after having a seizure due to a high fever, Chatham County Coroner Bill Wessinger informed CNNMonday The kid did not have any recognized hidden health conditions.

After being discovered unresponsive and noticable dead at the health center, the kid evaluated favorable for Covid-19 postmortem, Wessinger stated.

The initial report says the kid died from drowning, secondary to seizure due to fever from Covid-19 The last report is still pending toxicology tests, he stated.

Though the death was reported Thursday, Wessinger stated the kid died about 2 weeks prior to his death was reported by the health department.