The 5165 movement starts an indefinite struggle demanding the removal of Nikol Pashinyan from April 19.

“Since April 19, we have been launching incessant regime actions to achieve the removal of Nikol Pashinyan. 5165 movement. Public figures Edgar Ghazaryan, Avetik Chalabyan, considering the statements of Nikol Pashinyan and his teammates on the status of Artsakh “for this purpose,” the movement reported.

The action will start on April 19 at 12:00 with a press conference to be held in Freedom Square.