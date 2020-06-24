The 50 most shocking lines from Donald Trump’s wild Arizona speech

What the speech was not was any kind of precise turning level for Trump, whose botched dealing with of the coronavirus pandemic and tone-deaf response to the dying of George Floyd have led to a big polling stoop.

Instead, it was kind of like a best hits album — as Trump dialed up the rhetoric in opposition to the media, Democrats, Joe Biden and anybody else he may consider. The crowd cherished it, however they are not swing voters.

Below, the lines that you must see from Trump’s speech.

1. “I’m thrilled to be in Arizona with thousands of patriotic, young Americans who stand up tall for America and refuse to kneel to the radical left.”

2. “There is something going on. You feel it, right? You feel the spirit?”

I can really feel it coming within the air tonight, oh Lord. And I’ve been ready for this second for all my life, oh Lord. Phil Collins rocks

3. “You know, the other night, a speech I made on Saturday night in a very good place, and we had a great evening and the ratings came out — you saw that — on television. It was the number one show in Fox history for a Saturday night. Unbelievable.”

There had been 6,200 folks at Trump’s rally on Saturday night time in Tulsa. The area match 19,000. He mentioned 1 million had RSVPed. So …

4. “Ratings. For them, it’s all about the ratings.”

Wait, wait. wait. For the media it is all concerning the scores? But you simply mentioned it was so extremely rated so would not that imply you care concerning the ratin– [head explodes]

5. “No, no, they’re very happy to see that Fox had the number one show. This is the number one show in the history of Fox News.”

Important caveat: The Tulsa rally was the most important Saturday night time viewers within the historical past of Fox News. But once more, he isn’t large on scores.

6. “He’s good. And people like him. People like him a lot.”

Donald Trump on Donald Trump Jr. On a associated be aware: “I’m good enough, I’m smart enough, and doggone it, people like me.” — Stuart Smalley

7. “Now, the difference is they get everybody, even if they’re not registered, if they’re not citizens, if they’re here illegally. They get everybody.”

8. “Check out — no, check out the deal that they signed with Judicial Watch. It was — I think Judicial Watch was like 1 million or 1.5 million people. They settled.”

I checked it out! What Trump is saying is completely false! Four Pinocchios

9. “I was talking to somebody who says, ‘Well, you know the elite…’ I said, ‘What are you talking about, the elite? Who’s the elite? They’re the elite?’ They’re not the elite. You’re the elite. You are. You’re smarter, better looking. You have a better future.”

Trump, regardless of his acknowledged disdain for “the elite” is completely and utterly obsessive about them — principally as a result of he feels as if they by no means accepted him into their monied circles. It’s why he ran for president — to show all of them improper.

10. “I get interviewed by people, and I’m sitting the other day in the Oval Office, and I didn’t like the tone. And I said, ‘You know, it’s really nice because I’m here and you’re not.’ The Oval Office.”

In which the President proudly demonstrates the emotional maturity of a 7-year-old.

11. “But the radical left, they hate our history, they hate our values, and they hate everything we prize as Americans.”

If he is saying this in June 2020, what is going to Trump be saying in October 2020?

12. “And we’re right, because our country didn’t grow great with them; it grew great with you and your thought process and your ideology.”

Uh … the nation wasn’t nice for non-white males for a really very long time….

13. “The left-wing mob is trying to demolish our heritage so they can replace it with a new repressive regime that they alone control.”

14. “The left is not trying to promote justice or equality or lift up the downtrodden. They have one goal: The pursuit of their own political power, for whatever reason.”

This feels eerily near an outline of somebody I do know …

15. “The problem we have is: States — they’re weak. They’re weak.”

Wait, wait. I believed the Republican Party was the one who believed in permitting states to make most choices. Did I combine that up or?

16. “And he’s — he wouldn’t call the shots, belie- — he would have nothing to do with it. ‘Lock him in the Oval Office. Let’s just do what we want to do.'”

This is Trump suggesting, but once more, that Joe Biden shouldn’t be match to really function president — and that his advisers would run the present. The proof? Biden makes verbal gaffes. Which.

17. “We were doing the greatest — we had the greatest economy we ever had, the greatest job numbers we ever had, the greatest of everything.”

18. “And then they said there’s a plague coming over from China. Here it comes.”

I do know I ask this lots, however who’s “they” on this sentence? Seriously.

19. “And they are trying to do their best to keep the country shut down and closed, because they’d love those numbers not to be good.”

Just the President suggesting, with zero proof, that Democrats are purposely holding states shut down in an effort to preserve the economic system from enhancing! Normal stuff!

20. “One of the great hoaxes, based on a telephone conversation that was perfect.”

21. “She just stood out on television and it was like she popped. She did great.”

Trump is speaking about Rep. Debbie Lesko (R) right here. And sure he’s doing so within the phrases of a TV producer. Lesko “popped” on TV in Trump’s eyes. Always do not forget that his lens on the entire world is cable news

22. “And a man who is very understated — he just gets it done behind the scenes, never likes to go on television, never likes talking a lot, but he’s a great congressman from one of my favorite states, Florida: Matt Gaetz.”

23. “We’re also joined by a man who became such a superstar overnight. You know, I put him there as a little bit of a filler, to be honest. He did a great job. He was the ambassador to Germany, right? And he was like — you know, I needed somebody to sit and warm out a chair.”

The President of the United States describing his choice to put in Richard Grenell because the Director of National Intelligence. At least he takes these items severely, proper? Right?!?! RIGHT?!?!?

24. “Everyone in this room is bound together by a shared set of moral principles and enduring truths. We believe the United States of America is the greatest and most righteous nation that has ever existed.”

It’s so jarring in these speeches when Trump truly reads one thing written for him off the teleprompter — like these lines. It’s so totally different than his prolonged riffs — and but the group appears to simply drink all of it in.

25. “We just created another branch. We’re going to have a general — a nice general — we have right now, on the Joint Chiefs of Staff, for full — full deal.”

Space Force! Also, I dare you to decipher the that means of this sentence: “We have right now, on the Joint Chiefs of Staff, for full — full deal.”

26. “Space is going to be so important. That’ll be one of our most important of all. And it’s an honor.”

27. “We’re now doing a hydrosonic [sic] — I name them ‘tremendous dupers’ — missile.”

“Super dupers.” — The President of the United States

28. “It’s one of the reasons we did so well before the plague and we’re doing so well after the plague. It’s going away.”

Trump is touting his tax reduce right here. But he’s additionally suggesting that the coronavirus is “going away.” There isn’t any proof for that and, in reality, the virus is on the rise in at least half the states.

29. “We have sensors on it. It is just great. Thirty feet high. It’s very hard. Very hard. We have anti-climb provision on the top. We have the whole deal, and it’s very powerful. “

Trump on the border wall: “We have the whole deal.”

30. “‘Kung flu,’ yeah. Kung flu. ‘Covid.’ ‘Covid-19.’ ‘Covid.’ I said, ‘What’s the ’19’?’ ‘Covid-19.’ Some people can’t explain what the 19 — give me the — ‘Covid-19.’ I said, ‘That’s an odd name.’ I could give you many, many names.”

“Kung flu” is, with out query, racist. Period. Also, actually anybody can clarify why the virus is called “Covid-19.” It’s as a result of it emerged in 2019. It’s actually not very sophisticated.

31. “Some people call it the ‘Chinese flu,’ the ‘China flu.’ Right? They call it the ‘China,’ as opposed to ‘Chi-‘ — the ‘China.’ I’ve never seen anything like it.”

Neither have I.

32. “And what he did — where is Hunter? Remember, I said, ‘Where is Hunter?’ They came out with a T-shirt, and some guy made a fortune. ‘Where’s Hunter?’ By the way, where is Hunter?”

33. “And I charged them a little thing called ‘massive tariffs.'”

34. “So now we did a deal, but, you know, the ink wasn’t dry when the — when the plague flew in….Two hundred and fifty billion dollars’ worth of purchases over a short period of time. All great. But the ink wasn’t dry, and we got hit by the plague, so I’m not too happy about that.”

Trump suggests right here that the coronavirus was deliberately unleashed to sluggish the economic system (within the wake of a commerce take care of China) and harm his probabilities of profitable a second time period. His proof for such an enormous cost? Oh, he would not have any.

35. “Our black communities know it. And I think you’re going to see something really great happen because they understand it. They really understand it.”

36. “And the United States will be the first nation to plant our beautiful American flag on planet Mars.”

37. “You know who’s lost it? Sleepy Joe has lost it. Sleepy Joe.”

It’s June 24. Just wait. This is all going to get a lot worse.

38. “Now, look, we want to do testing. We want to do everything, but they use it to make us look bad. But because of it, our mortality rate is so low. It’s so great what’s happened.”

I would not describe what’s occurred with coronavirus as “so great.” Maybe that is simply me.

39. “And we did ventilators, and we did — we came up with tests that nobody has — we have so many different types of tests. We have the five-minute test, the 10-minute test. We have tests — you send them to a public lab, a private lab. We have tests — it’s a lot of tests.”

[looks around, makes sure everyone is hearing this]

40. “You know people get sick from the other also. It’s not just from the virus. They get sick from all of the other things that happen. You know what I mean.”

Um, I do?

41. “So, before the plague came in, we had the best of the everything.”

42. “We got hit by something that should have never happened because they could have stopped it.”

It’s not all clear that China may have stopped Covid-19.

43. “Because Joe Biden has no control over what’s happening. They won’t even be talking to him.”

Trump’s casting of Biden as a senseless dupe goes to be a significant theme within the subsequent few months.

44. “They send out millions of ballots. Who’s getting them? How are they delivered? Who’s not getting them? Think of it. It’s going to be fraud all over the place.”

45. “This will be, in my opinion, the most corrupt election in the history of our country. And we cannot let this happen. They want it to happen so badly.”

Trump is, very clearly, laying the groundwork to a) contest the election and b) by no means concede if he loses.

46. “People went to the polls and voted during World War I. They went to the polls and voted during World War II. We can safely go to the polls and vote during Covid-19.”

Were World War I and World War II contagious?

47. “And there is tremendous evidence of fraud whenever you have mail-in ballots.”

48. “Anyone who dares to speak the truth is canceled, censored, de-platformed, fired, expelled, harassed, abused, boycotted, deprived of a livelihood, or even physically assaulted.”

49. “You can judge a movement by its behavior.”

Yes, sure you may.

50. “So we’ve done a lot, and we’ve really gone very far. We’ve taken it to a level that nobody has ever taken it.”

Yeah, this looks like a superb place to finish.