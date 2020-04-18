The 50 best hotels in Italy for a summer holiday

It’s the sheer selection that strikes you first. Italy has as many hotels because it has locations, from old school family-run pensioni in historic metropolis centres to elegant lakeside resorts the place you dine by candlelight on the water’s edge. There are mountain lodges with Michelin-starred eating places, aristocratic townhouses with museum-standard collections of artwork and antiques, rock-hewn Amalfi Coast cliff hotels, Tuscan hilltop castles and historic Sicilian wine estates.

Compiled by Telegraph Travel’s Italy consultants, who’ve stayed at, reviewed and rated all these properties, this listing represents a choice of particular locations that distil the Italian verve for dolce vita hospitality. Some – particularly the coastal, island and lake resorts – are seasonal, which typically signifies that they open from April by way of to October. Not all are fabulously costly, however all, in our view, are fabulous. Buona vacanza!

Lakes

Lake Como