The 50 best ever Glastonbury Festival performances

38. English National Opera, Pyramid, 2004

Ninety-one musicians and 11 soloists woke late-sleepers on Sunday lunchtime, beneath gathering storm-clouds, by tearing in to Wagner’s Ride of the Valkyries, encouraged by way of a muddy mass using rolled-up newspapers as horns.

37. Stormzy, Pyramid, 2019

Confronted with bucketloads of anticipation, grime’s biggest crossover success handled the challenge with aplomb, throwing Las Vegas levels of spectacle at it; fireworks from begin to finish, ballet dancers, fellow MCs, and bangers from start to finish.

36. LCD Soundsystem, Other, 2016

The Brexit vote came through at this festival, and these reformed New York electro-rockers proved just the tonic. The crowd were howling along with the opening chorus, “It’s us versus them, over and over again”. It kick-started a dynamic, urgent, danceable set.

35. The Smiths, Pyramid, 1984

Glasto 1984 was still mostly about spliff-friendly acts such as for instance Weather Report and John Martyn, so The Smiths’ arrival came as a shock. An enthused set-ending stage invasion during Hand in Glove sealed their invest festival lore.