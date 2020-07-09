The 43 local authorities in England where Covid-19 cases are RISING

Forty-three authorities in England have suffered a spike in Covid-19 cases in the past week — nevertheless the outbreak in locked-down Leicester has shrunk by 18 per cent, official statistics unmasked today.

Southampton endured the biggest week-on-week rise in coronavirus disease rates, jumping 12-fold from 0.4 new cases for every 100,000 people living in the city to 4.8 in the week that ended July 5.

Bromley and Islington also suffered massive spikes, with outbreaks in the London boroughs increasing from 0.6 to 2.1 and 0.8 to 2.9 cases per 100,000 people, respectively.

Public Health England figures today also unmasked only three of the country’s ten current coronavirus hotspots — authorities with the highest actual rates of new cases — endured an increase in infection rates this past week.

Kirklees in Yorkshire saw its rate jump from 26.2 to 29.9, while it also increased from 20.8 to 24.2 in Blackburn with Darwen and from 18.1 to 19.8 in Bedford, according to the government statistics.

Leicester — still the worst-hit element of England having an outbreak 3 x bigger than another worst-hit place — saw its disease rate decrease from 141.3 to 116. Other hotspots also saw cases drop.

Southampton, Bromley and Islington suffered the biggest week-on-week spikes in Covid-19 cases up to July 5, Public Health England (PHE) figures show. The 43 authorities where cases have increased are pictured

REVEALED: THE TWENTY AREAS IN ENGLAND WITH THE WORST COVID-19 INFECTION RATES? LOCAL AUTHORITY Leicester Rochdale Bradford Kirklees Blackburn with Darwen Rotherham Bedford Oldham Barnsley Peterborough Bolton Sheffield Leicestershire Tameside Manchester Doncaster Cheshire West and Chester Knowsley Stoke-on-Trent Luton INFECTION RATE 116.0 (141.3) 32.7 (35.0) 31.8 (45.8) 29.9 (26.2) 24.2 (20.8) 21.5 (26.1) 19.8 (18.1) 19.1 (30.1) 17.1 (35.1) 16.9 (18.9) 15.1 (23.5) 14.8 (24.4) 14.8 (17.3) 13.8 (16.9) 12.4 (17.5) 11.9 (21.3) 11.5 (9.7) 11.4 (20.1) 11.3 (14.1) 11.2 (15.0)

The government now releases new data weekly which shows how rates of positive coronavirus tests are changing in each area.

The current national infection rate is 6.4 per 100,000 people, and 33 local authorities are currently tipping that average.

Fifty three authorities have either seen their infection rate stay the exact same or raise the past week compared to the week before (up to June 28).

Of the very best ten places where rates have hiked, eight are in the south of England, including Southampton, Bromley and Islington.

Significant hikes in case rates were also observed in Gateshead, Hampshire, Coventry, Gloucestershire, as well as the three London boroughs of Hackney, Lambeth, Newham.

But just because these areas saw the biggest increase in case rates will not necessarily mean the crises in the regions are spiralling out of control — it could be down seriously to more testing taking place. It is sometimes difficult to work out why the disease rate is rising in some places than the others.

The actual amount of coronavirus infections in these areas continues to be very small and also just a couple of newly diagnosed cases in a week risks skewing the rate upwards.

Officials are apt to be keeping their eyes on a handful of areas where local lockdowns could need to be imposed because their overall rate of infections is much greater than the rest of the country.

According to the info, Leicester continues to be the worst affected area, with 116 cases per 100,000 people. The city became the very first place in the country to own tight lockdown rules reimposed on June 30, whilst the rest of England began to loosen up, after having a spike in Covid-19 infections.

But data shows the city’s rate of new Covid-19 cases dropped by 17.92 % in the week before July 5, following a ‘stabilisation’ the week before.

The Health Secretary Matt Hancock said in the House of Commons yesterday that the decline in the coronavirus infection rate in Leicester was ‘good news’.

However he added the city must remain in its local lockdown until at least July 18, when health chiefs first promised it would be re-evaluated.

Mr Hancock said he would maybe not put lots on how far the disease rate had to fall before the lockdown would be lifted.

His counterpart, Labour’s Shadow Health Secretary Jonathan Ashworth, said in Germany officials make use of a benchmark of 50 cases of Covid-19 per 100,000 – which is over fifty percent that of Leicester.

Leicester still has significantly more than triple the quantity of Covid-19 cases than the next worst hit area of Rochdale (32.7) in Greater Manchester.

Rochdale has seen its infection rate drop again for another week in a row by six per cent, adhering to a tumble of 34.75 per cent the week previously.

Rochdale council leader Steve Rumbelow said that although Rochdale is ‘not at all as bad as Leicester’, the authority had found it difficult to get detail by detail data on testing from Public Health England – which is essential in managing local outbreaks.

The reason Leicester spiralled in to a troublesome spot was since the withholding of testing information hindered local public health chief’s power to keep on top of the herpes virus.

Peter Soulsby, mayor of Leicester, told the BBC they’d been hoping to get ‘information in regards to the level of testing in the town and the outcome of that testing in the city’ for weeks.

While published data suggested Leicester only had 80 new cases between June 13-26, it had in fact suffered 944 more – which was maybe not revealed until it was too late and a local lockdown was slapped on the city.

Meanwhile, Bradford, with 31.83 cases per 100,000, has seen a week-on-week reduction in cases of more than 30 per cent.

Rotherham, Oldham, Barnsley and Peterborough – all in the top 10 hardest hit local authorities right now – have also seen improvements in infection rates over the past 7 days.

Of the 50 authorities in England worst-hit by coronavirus, which has claimed at the least 55,000 lives over the whole of the UK, 34 are in the North, suggesting a divide.

Three hotspots – Bedford, Blackburn with Darwen and Kirklees – are all struggling to push forward and shake the virus, seeing infection rates rising still.

Kirklees Council’s strategic director for public health, Rachel Spencer-Henshall, said ‘we are maybe not where you want to be’ in regards to the West Yorkshire district’s infection rate, Yorkshire Live reports.

In a briefing note for councillors she said: ‘After a steady over all decline, the rate of infection in Kirklees moved up within the last week and we cannot ignore this. This is a powerful warning that now is maybe not the time to become complacent and our fight against COVID-19 is not over.

‘We still remain some way behind the rates in Leicester and this increase does not currently mean we shall go in to a local lockdown, but we are maybe not where you want to be.’

As to why the numbers in Kirklees are greater than elsewhere, the general public team said it’s ‘very difficult to state for certain what the reason for the increase is’.

Ms Spencer-Henshall said: ‘In recent weeks, we’ve acted quickly and decisively to contain outbreaks in local workplaces. This type of action always leads to more tests and positive cases in the short term that will contribute to our increase.

‘We will soon be analysing the info further on the next couple of days to learn more and when we need to adjust our action, we will do this.’

Department of Health sources a week ago admitted local lockdowns could possibly be ‘just days away’. But ministers have yet to officially confirm which areas of England are in the firing line.

Council leaders in areas threatened by Leicester-style lockdowns a week ago rejected the thought of rolling straight back the draconian curbs. Barnsley Council required ‘extra care and vigilance’.

Meanwhile, some authorities that were in the danger zone the previous week have seen their infection rates stabilise or go back down.

Of the ten with the largest jump in cases, eight have seen their infection rate drop back again, including Wokingham, Barking and Dagenham, Knowsley and Richmond upon Thames.

It could possibly be speculated that control measures have intensified in these places in response to figures, which has had a positive outcome on disease rates.

Redcar and Cleveland, which had a seven-fold increase in cases in the week before June 28, the highest of any authority, has seen it’s disease rate very nearly completely reverse to what it absolutely was before (0.7).

But South Gloucestershire and Hillingdon, a west-London borough, have experienced cases drive up yet again a further 49.3 and 38.75 per cent, respectively.

It comes after Hillingdon Hospital closed to emergencies since Monday night after NHS officials said that up to 70 staff were in self-isolation including ‘a number’ who had tested positive.