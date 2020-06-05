The 39 most outrageous lines from Donald Trump’s Friday ‘press conference’

He talked concerning the jobs numbers, all proper, in addition to how he may purchase an RV and drive it across the nation and the way he’s very bodily match. One factor he did not do within the rambling 45-plus minute occasion was take any questions from reporters. Which makes what he didn’t a information convention in any respect, however a speech.

Nonetheless, I went by means of the transcript of Trump’s remarks and pulled out the lines you actually ought to see. They’re under.

1. “We were very strong. We had the greatest economy in the history of our country, we had the greatest economy in the history of the world.”

2. “And therapeutics, likewise, we’re doing extremely well. Cures, we’re doing well. I think those two words really blend in with each other.”

Wait, so Trump thinks the phrases “cures” and “therapeutics” go effectively collectively? That’s what he is saying right here? Like “cure-apeutics?” Or possibly “thera-cures?”

3. “And it’s also — the nice part is, we have four companies — I guess you could even say seven or eight companies — that are doing, some similar and some very different, on the vaccine front, and some similar and some somewhat different on the therapeutic front.”

Diagram this sentence. I dare you.

4. “I hope that the lockdown governors — I don’t know why they continue to lock down.”

5. “And I hope they also use our National Guard. Call me, we’ll be ready for them so fast their heads will spin.”

In which the President of the United State virtually begs governors to permit him to ship National Guard troops to reply to what have been, particularly of late, peaceable protests within the wake of George Floyd’s dying.

6. “What we’re announcing today is a tremendous tribute to equality.”

What he’s asserting is the truth that the economic system added greater than 2 million jobs over the past month. The unemployment rate for black workers was 16.8% in May , usually secure with the place it was in April. White employees’ unemployment dropped to 12.4% this month.

7. “We had the most people working in the history of our country, almost 160 million people. We were never even close to that.”

This is true! But it is also deceptive. We had extra individuals working in America than ever earlier than as a result of we have now extra individuals in America than ever earlier than.

8. “I think even before today, our polls were — the polls that I’ve seen and the polls that we do were looking very good.”

9. “I’m a big environmentalist.”

10. “We have the cleanest air, the cleanest water we’ve ever had.”

11. “Our body was so powerful that we could actually close our country, save millions of lives, stop people very early on from China from coming in — because we stopped early, at the end of January, very early, people coming from China who were infected coming into our country.”

12. “We’ll have the greatest — we’ll go back to having the greatest economy anywhere in the world; nothing close.”

You cannot return to one thing that did not exist.

13. “But it’s a gift from China, and a very bad gift, I will tell you that.”

Donald Trump on coronavirus: “A very bad gift.” On a associated be aware: When I used to be 12, I purchased my dad an Atari 2600 for Father’s Day. Meaning, I spent my dad and mom’ cash to purchase a present for myself on a day meant to rejoice my dad. That, I’d say, is a “very bad gift.”

14. “They knew it was a problem. But they didn’t stop it cold from coming to the United States, Europe and the rest of the world. Somebody has to ask these questions, and we’ll get down to the answer.”

Just the President suggesting, with out offering any proof to again it up, that China in some way purposely allowed the virus to unfold world wide whereas limiting its unfold of their nation. No huge deal! Normal stuff!

15. “But the ink wasn’t dry on that deal when the — when the plague floated in. What’s going on? A plague is floating in from China. What’s going on?”

16. “V is wonderful. A V is this, that we’re talking about, will it be a V, a U, an L, they had no idea.”

He is speaking a couple of “V”-shaped financial restoration in which there’s a really extreme dip after which a really fast restoration.

17. “I think it was probably the greatest miscalculation in the history of business shows — history of business shows, talking about Wall Street. And that’s OK.”

Even the incorrect predictions of job losses in May should be “the greatest miscalculation” in historical past. Many persons are saying it. Believe me.

18. “You’re getting closer together. Even you, I noticed you’re starting to get much closer together. It looks much better, I must say. You’re not all the way there yet, but you’ll be there soon.”

Trump is referring right here to the press corps sitting nearer to 1 one other. The motive for this? The White House workers put the chairs nearer.

19. “This isn’t a terrible recession. I don’t even mention the ‘D’ word. I don’t talk about the ‘D’ word. I don’t want to talk about it because every time somebody even mentions it — I don’t like the ‘D’ word.”

Offered with out remark.

20. “It’ll all work out. It’ll all work out.”

[nods head slowly]

21. “Hopefully George is looking down right now and saying, ‘There’s a great thing that’s happening for our country.’ This is a great day for him, it’s a great day for everybody. This is a great day for everybody.”

Just to be crystal clear at what Trump is saying right here: George Floyd, who died by the hands of Minneapolis law enforcement officials late final month, is trying down from heaven, seeing the roles numbers, and saying, “There’s a great thing that’s happening for our country.” Yes. It’s past perception.

22. “And this time, the greatest comeback in American history — today is probably, if you think of it, the greatest comeback in American history. “

Absolutely all the pieces needs to be the most important and best. Everything.

23. “I was watching our great vice president today being interviewed on CNBC — he did a phenomenal job — and he made a statement.”

24. “I’ve had 144 all-time high stock markets during a 3.5-year period.”

“I’ve.”

25. “I have a good — I’ve always done well with numbers. But I had a feel for it.”

26. “It’s very tough, very contagious, very mean to certain people.”

The President of the United States on a virus that has killed greater than 108,000 Americans: “Very mean to certain people.”

27. “They were saying, ‘Oh, you should use admirals.’ I said, ‘I did.’ ‘You should use generals.’ I said, ‘I did. I used them both.'”

Who is that this mysterious “they?”

28. “It’s complex — very complex machinery, computerized all over the place, and very expensive.”

Ventilators, man. Those issues are “computerized all over the place.”

29. “The cupboards were empty. The previous administration left us empty cupboards.”

30. “We may have some embers or some ashes, or we may have some flames coming, but we’ll put them out. We’ll stomp them out.”

He’s speaking about placing out future Covid-19 spikes. And, sure, that is the most tortured metaphor ever.

31. “People are — people are driving. I may have to buy one of those things; drive around town. Maybe I’ll drive back to New York with our first lady in a trailer.”

No phrases.

32. “I think I’m going to buy an RV and travel from now on in an RV with our first lady. I don’t think anybody would mind that.”

[narrator voice] They would not.

33. “So I say, ‘Thank goodness I’m in perfect shape. Thank goodness.'”

According to the results of a physical exam launched by the White House this week, Trump is 6’3″ tall and weighs 244 kilos. That offers him a Body Mass Index of 30.5, assembly the definition of clinically overweight.

34. “I said it a long time ago based on knowledge — based on knowledge. I’m — I’m meeting with these geniuses — based on knowledge.”

“Based on knowledge.” (He’s speaking a couple of vaccine timeline. I feel.)

35. “I said a long time ago — I said ‘by the end of the year.’ I think it’s going to be a lot sooner than that.”

The most optimistic predictions for the event and distribution of a coronavirus vaccine are late 2020 or early 2021.

36. “We did all of these numbers and all of this greatness — we have the greatest economy we’ve ever had.”

So many numbers. So a lot greatness.

37. “Nobody has done more in three and a half years than this administration has done. Nobody has come close to doing the things we’ve done.”

This is principally an uncheckable declare. But Trump says it loads so it should be true!

38. “We have sadists, we have thieves, we have a lot of bad people.”

Wait, we had sadists on the VA? Man!

39. “You are something.”

The President of the United States to Yamiche Alcindor, a reporter for PBS NewsHour and a black girl, who was asking him for specifics on a plan to deal with the violence towards African Americans by the police.

Yeah, this really feel like a superb place to finish.