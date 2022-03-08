The 34th ARF General Assembly convened in Armenia in 2022 He finished his work on March 8. It started on February 28. The agenda of the meeting proceeded from the national, international, regional challenges facing the “Armenians” of the homeland, around which in-depth discussions took place. The political direction and strategy of the ARF for the next four years were clarified, decisions were made on the Armenian Cause, work in foreign and domestic directions, propaganda and economic policy.

The meeting examined and evaluated the three-year activity of the ARF Bureau, the internal organizational problems and the things to be done.

After exhausting its agenda, the General Assembly elected the party’s highest body, the Bureau.

At its first sitting, the ARF Bureau elected Hakob Ter-Khachaturyan a representative of the ARF Bureau.

The members of the newly elected ARF Bureau are:

Vigen Baghumyan (Iran)

David Ishkhanyan (Artsakh)

Arsen Hambardzumyan (Armenia)

Kiro Manoyan (Armenia)

Mkrtich Mkrtichyan (Lebanon)

Khazhak Mkrtichyan (United States of America)

Armen Rustamyan (Armenia)

Hovsep Ter-Gorgyan (Europe)

Raffi Tonapetyan (Canada)

Murad Papazyan (Europe)