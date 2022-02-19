On February 17, at 8:35 pm, the police received a report from the hospital that a 34-year-old man had been taken to Adonts Street with a cut-puncture wound in the abdomen, unconscious, but was unable to give an explanation.

The operative-investigative group that went to Adonts Street found a knife with traces of blood.

Due to the operative-investigative measures taken by the officers of the Arabkir Police Department, on February 18 it was found out that the 34-year-old man had hit himself in the abdomen with a kitchen knife. He testified.

An investigation is underway.