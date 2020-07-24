The 32 most bizarre lines from Donald Trump’s latest interview with Sean Hannity

I went through the records and took out the lines you require to see. They’re listed below.

1. “Well, it’s really the China virus. Call it Covid. Call it any one of a lot of different names.”

2. “We’re setting an example. We don’t want to have people so close together. We have had such enthusiasm. Everybody wanted to go there.”

So, wait. Trump canceled the Republican National Convention in Jacksonville, Florida, to set an example about crowds? Didn’t he move the convention to Jacksonville– from Charlotte– so that he could have a huge crowd? I’m puzzled.

3. “We went to North Carolina. We wanted to do it there. It was all set. We were going to build a beautiful facility. And it got hit hard. And the governor then, really, he could have treated us better, Democrat governor.”

North Carolina’s guv, Roy Cooper, wasn’t going to waive the state’s masking and social distancing guidelines. Which is why Trump moved the convention to Florida where his acolyte– Ron DeSantis– is guv. But now Trump is “setting an example” by canceling the Jacksonville part of the convention. But Roy Cooper is still bad? So …

4. “I thought I had an obligation not to have large numbers, massive numbers of people crowded into a room.”

5. “We have just great enthusiasm in the party. I don’t think we have ever had it, even more so than 2016. And you see what’s going on with the polls.”

Er, I do see what’s going on with the polls

.

6. “Since — it’s funny. Since I did a — I made a speech at Mount Rushmore. And since that time, it’s been really something. There’s been — I mean, before that, really. You have all of these fake, these suppression polls, and just like 2016, when they put out these phony polls, the media.”

I seem like Trump is attempting to state something crucial here. But I really do not understand what it is.

7. “We will put in 50,000, 60,000 people that really know what they’re doing. And they’re strong. They’re tough. And we could solve these problems so fast.”

Just the President of the United States stating he will send out 60,000 soldiers into American cities to put down demonstrations. Very regular things!

8. “At some point, we’re going to have to do something that’s much stronger than being invited in. But we have to be invited in.”

Trump seems threatening unilateral action versus cities. So, yeah.

9. “If they invited us in, we’d go in with 50,000, 75,000 people.”

Wait, so now we depend on 75,000 federal soldiers all set to be sent out into American cities?

10 “I think it was radical left people that are totally controlling him, like a puppet. I don’t think it’s him. I don’t think he knows even what we’re talking about.”

Trump has actually consistently recommended, with no evidence, that Biden is some sort of Manchurian prospect of the liberal left.

11 “You have to be very sharp. I’m dealing with the heads of these countries. And every one of them is a world-class chess player.”

Here’s a great read on how Russian President Vladimir Putin has actually utilized chess as a political tool.

12 “And if you are not 100% on your game, if you are not 100% sharp-plus, you’ve got a problem.”

I do not understand what “100% sharp-plus” indicates precisely however I believe it’s really comparable to providing it 100%.

13 “I looked — I looked at what we have in this country. I came in and I guessed it from before, but after I saw what was going on with horrible trade deals, horrible military deals, money being spent, it was being sent out like water.”

“I came in and I guessed it from before.”– Donald J. Trump, President of the United States

14 “So many different things, I could go — and you don’t have enough time. I could go all night with it.”

Honestly, exact same.

15 “And they will take you to the cleaners like you have never seen before. It is so easy.”

They will starch your t-shirt collars like you have actually never ever seen prior to. Believe me. Bigly starch.

16 “Let’s not kid ourselves. Everybody knows that. Everybody knows that. Senators will tell you that in his best he wasn’t.”

So, “everybody” understands that Joe Biden “in his best he wasn’t”? Uh, OK.

17 “Look, whatever is going to help, if it was a 5% chance, a 2% chance, wear it. And I will wear it. I wore it at Walter Reed Hospital the other day.”

I’ve never ever protested masks, however I do think they have a time and a location” What a recommendation! When does Trump ink an offer to representative a mask business?!?!? Trump’s turnaround on mask-wearing is disconcerting. Here’s exactly what he said before donning a mask at Walter Reed last weekend (bolding is mine): “Well, I’ll most likely have a mask, if you need to understand. I indicate, I’ll most likely have a mask. I believe when you remain in a medical facility, particularly because specific setting, where you’re speaking with a great deal of soldiers and individuals that, in many cases, simply left the operating room, I believe it’s a terrific thing to use a mask.” What a recommendation! When does Trump ink an offer to representative a mask business?!?!?

18 “The whole world was hit. China allowed it to escape to Europe and to the whole world, including us.”

While there’s no concern that China was less than transparent about the spread of Covid-19 in their nation, it’s not totally clear to me that China might have stopped the infection from dispersing beyond the nation even if they wished to. Covid-19 is an extremely infectious illness.

19 “There’s tremendous — you know, you don’t see that too much in the news, but you have countries that are going through relatively what we are doing plus-plus-plus. It is horrible.”

20 “And we are going to win. And we are going to win sooner rather than later.”

21 “And therapeutically, therapeutics are, I think, going to be fantastic. Frankly, I would like to have that first because you could go into the hospitals, give somebody a shot or do whatever you have to do, and they would get better right away.”

“Therapeutically, therapeutics.”– The President of the United States

22 “ I wish to see everyone, if they can’t spread out, if they can’t have– be socially far-off, then I believe they ought to most likely put it on.”

“All of sudden everybody’s got to wear a mask, and as you know masks cause problems, too.”– Donald Trump to Chris Wallace, July 19 (Yes, that was 5 days earlier.)

23 “You’re not going to lose with it. So do it.”

Masks: You’re not going to lose with it.

24 “We will help other countries, but we want to take care of ourselves. We are going to be building factories. We are going to be bringing in shops like you’ve never seen.”

Hannity asked Trump what the nation would appear like in 4 years’ time if he is reelected inNovember His response? “We are going to be bringing in shops like you’ve never seen.”

25 “We are going to be respected. And we are now by other countries. They’re respecting us more than they have in many, many decades. I will tell you that.”

Wait, so are we appreciated currently? Or are we going to be appreciated?

26 “And by the way, if we didn’t have that wall in right now, you would have numbers in Texas and in California, in New Mexico like you wouldn’t believe.”

Texas and California are 2 of the most significant hotspots for the coronavirus rise today. Trump seems stating it would be much even worse if it wasn’t for a border wall? I believe?

27 “But the other thing we have done is Space Force. You know, we put it in, it’s the first time in 76 years we have a new force. “

28 “Yes, no, I have thrown out first pitches.”

29 “Because we got taken to the cleaners by every country. Ally or non-ally, we were taken to the cleaners.”

This collar is SO greatly starched!

30 “The fact is that President Obama and Vice President Biden, and the whole group of them with Brennan and Comey and McCabe and Lisa Page and Strzok, her lover, and beyond them, long beyond them, they spied on the campaign, using the intelligence agencies of our country, they illegally — this is illegal as can be, this is treason, this is many things you can call it, they spied on the campaign of another party or presidential campaign.”

[narrator voice] That is not a “fact.” Not at all Also, this sentence is 77 words long.

31 “But Obama and Biden knew everything, and they spied on the campaign of the opposing party, using intelligence.”

“The Justice Department’s inspector general found no evidence that the F.B.I. attempted to place undercover agents or informants inside Donald J. Trump’s campaign in 2016 as agents investigated whether his associates conspired with Russia’s election interference operation, people familiar with a draft of the inspector general’s report said.”– New York Times, December 2019

32 “There was no way — I understand the system very well, I understand being president very well, there was no way this could have gone out without — gone down without President Obama knowing every single thing.”

“I understand being president very well.”– DonaldTrump Yeah, this seems like an excellent location to end.