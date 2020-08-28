The 300,000-year case for the 15-hour week

For 3 years, I have actually been recording the lives of the Ju/’ hoansi individuals of the north-western Kalahari, and their frequently distressing encounter with modernity. The Ju/’ hoansi are maybe the best understood of the handful of societies who still sustained themselves by searching and event well into the 20th century. And to them, really little about the non-stop broadening international economy makes good sense.

Why, they asked me, did federal government authorities who beinged in air-conditioned workplaces consuming coffee and talking all day make money a lot more than the boys they sent to dig ditches? Why, when individuals were paid for their work, did they still return the following day instead of take pleasure in the fruits of their labour? And why did individuals work so difficult to obtain more wealth than they could ever potentially require or take pleasure in?

It was barely a surprise that the Ju/’ hoansi asked these concerns. By the time I began dealing with them, it was currently commonly accepted that they were the finest modern-day prototypes of how all of our searching and event forefathers need to have lived. But the longer I stuck with them, the more I ended up being persuaded that comprehending their financial technique not just provided insights into the past– it likewise offered hints regarding how we in the industrialised world may arrange ourselves …