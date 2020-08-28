The 30 biggest NFL storylines of the 2020 season

What are the most prominent storylines heading into the 2020 NFL season?

One year ago around this time, we asked ourselves if the Kansas City Chiefs were on the cusp of the surpassing the New England Patriots as emperors of the AFC? They were.

We mused about whether Lamar (*30 *) was the genuine offer or if he would experience a sophomore depression. That concern is now absurd.

Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky was whispered to be a dark-horse MVP prospect last summer season. He’s now fighting previous Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles for a task in the Windy City.

The landscape of the NFL is ever-evolving, which parity is what makes the sport so alluring. For example, no group has actually duplicated as champs considering that the Patriots did it back in 2004.

Also, the MVP award has mostly been a quarterback reward as of late– is a non-QB permitted to win the darn thing?

These are all storylines that occur prior to the beginning of anNFL season Some are extremely salivating, some are ho-hum. It’s the nature of the monster.

The upcoming 30 plotlines for the NFL season are …