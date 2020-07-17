The $29.5 million island mansion that Twitter and Netflix built

A venture capitalist who made his money through savvy investments in Twitter and Netflix has put his dream island mansion he spent five years building on the market for a staggering $29.5 million.

Todd Chaffee has listed for sale the one-of-a-kind property nestled in the hills on the elite Belvedere Island just outside San Francisco, complete with its breathtaking views taking in the Golden Gate Bridge, Mount Tamalpais and astonishing sunsets as far as the eye can see.

Described as an architectural masterpiece, the property is modeled around indoor-outdoor living, with an interior courtyard for when the wind picks up, a fire pit off the luxury living room and huge decks off almost every room.

Almost every room boasts walls of glass showcasing panoramic views of the City, the Golden Gate Bridge, Richardson Bay, Sausalito, Mill Valley, and Mount Tamalpais

‘The magic of Belvedere Island is that it’s an unbelievable place and a world-class location,’ Chaffee told Bloomberg.

‘The luxury of it is I can pop to the city for meetings, pop up to wine country, or I’m two minutes away from going sailing.’

While anyone looking to purchase the sprawling mansion will also need deep pockets, it’s easy to see why the coveted spot was one investment Chaffee couldn’t turn down.

Belvedere Island itself is just less than one square mile around and is home to just 2,000 residents.

The ‘special’ property is uniquely built into the island’s hillside and is within a stone’s throw of the hustle and bustle of downtown San Francisco, the enchanting downtown Tiburon and the sweeping vineyards of the Northern California wine country.

The design incorporates several materials including stone, reclaimed oak, leather, bronze, and glass to perfection to create the sleek, modern aesthetic that runs through the property

The 800 square foot guest house with another bedroom and bath offers visitors their own privacy and space away from the main house

The mansion boasts two studies (one above) – perfect for the shift to home working amid the pandemic

The sprawling master bedroom leads out onto a huge deck where homeowners can sunbathe or relax at the end of the day

The future owners can be treated to views of the Golden Gate Bridge in the distance while kicking back on the deck

The minimalist, sleek, modern design spans both the inside and the outside of the property that took five years to build in the lucrative spot on the island

The advisory partner at Institutional Venture Partners (IVP), who has led investments in Twitter, Netflix, and Kayak, said he chose the lot because he wanted to be close to the water after having lived in and loved the wealthy community since first setting up home there back in 2000.

‘Our first place was on the lagoon, a supercool little waterway within the island. Our second house was on the very top of the island, but then we wanted to be closer to the water, and this lot came up,’ he told Bloomberg. ‘I was like, I’m grabbing it.’

It seems perfection takes time, with award-winning architect Joshua Aidlin of Aidlin Darling Design and Blasen Landscape Architecture spending five years building the 7,500-square-foot home and designing the grounds of the 0.6-acre lot.

Completed in 2015, the property boasts formal living and dining spaces, an expansive water view terrace, an art studio office, and a luxurious media room.

The inviting entrance to the property is in keeping with the luxury design and also features a two-car garage and a carport

The media room is a feat of engineering with a huge 10-foot-tall, 4-foot wide leather-and-metal door integrated into the wall between it another living area, offering a perfect escape from other parts of the home

With a focus on outdoor living, there are many spaces and decks to entertain guests

An olive tree-lined courtyard welcomes dwellers home to the property after a hard day at work in Silicon Valley where they can then relax in the meticulously landscaped grounds and manicured gardens.

The inviting entrance to the property is also in keeping with the luxury design and features a two-car garage and a carport.

Or for those home working amid the pandemic, there’s the option of two studies inside the mansion, making that move from office to pool even easier.

All the furniture is also custom-built to match the design of the home and can be the proud new owner’s too

Breathtaking sunsets are a big draw for the island which is said to be a safe, wealthy community

One of the many spots perfect for modern family life and for entertaining groups of guests

Then there’s the panoramic views of the City, the Golden Gate Bridge, Richardson Bay, Sausalito, Mill Valley, and Mount Tamalpais, with almost every room boasting walls of glass showcasing the spectacular scenes.

The future homeowner can enjoy a series of indoor-outdoor spaces, with an interior courtyard on the other side of the property to shelter from the wind and meaning that whatever the weather, there’s always the option to entertain.

There’s no shortage of space inside the property too.

The main house alone has five bedrooms and six baths, with another bedroom and bath in an 800 square foot guest house offering visitors their own privacy and space.

The property is described as an architectural masterpiece on its listing with Sotheby’s

The perfect spot to relax and kick back during California’s sunny season

The outdoor-indoor living means dwellers can seamlessly enjoy the property and its surroundings come rain or shine

Olive trees have been planted offering luscious greenery around the hillside mansion

Then there’s the media room which is a feat of engineering with a huge 10-foot-tall, 4-foot wide leather-and-metal door integrated into the wall between it another living area, offering a perfect escape from other parts of the home.

The design throughout the sprawling mansion incorporates several materials including stone, reclaimed oak, leather, bronze, and glass to perfection to create the sleek, modern aesthetic that runs through the property.

All the furniture is also custom-built to match the design of the home and can be the proud new owner’s too.

Chaffee (pictured) is the advisory partner at Institutional Venture Partners (IVP), who has led investments in Twitter, Netflix, and Kayak

It’s little wonder Chaffee and his family are going to miss their home but the venture capitalist told Bloomberg they are uprooting to Southern California.

The property is listed with the Sarkissian/Bullock Team of Golden Gate Sotheby’s International Realty and has an asking price of $29.5 million.

With construction, landscaping and the land setting him back about $25 million, Chaffee should be in for a tidy profit.