According to SHAMSHYAN.com, a criminal case has been initiated in the Vayots Dzor Regional Investigation Department of the Investigation Committee of Armenia under Article 258, Part 4 of the RA Criminal Code.

27-year-old Shant Bagratyan, a resident of Yerevan, was arrested within the framework of the mentioned criminal case.

Գ ․ According to Shamshyan, the latter is suspected of beating 45-year-old Vahe Asatryan, the director of a gas station in Vayots Dzor region, on April 2, causing bodily injuries.

Shant Bagratyan is the son of National Assembly deputy Sergey Bagratyan, who is the director of “ECO OIL” LLC. Bagratyan was taken to the detention center of the Vayk police department.

