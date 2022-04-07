On April 7, HayPost opened the 26th rebranded, renovated post office in Yerevan.

The reopened 0004 post office is located in 138 building of B-2 district of South-Western block.

Chief Executive Officer of the company Hayk Karapetyan congratulated the employees և the customers on the occasion of Motherhood և Beauty Day և introduced the newly opened department, which, like the other rebranded departments, has a number of new opportunities.

Electronic queuing system

Earlyone online queuing system

Sale of mobile phones, accessories,

Wi-Fi access

wardrobe where the customer can try և get items ordered from Wildberries, Aliexpress, ASOS, Joom և other online platforms.

According to HayPost Public Relations Director Naira Nazaryan.- “We have already reopened and renovated 26 post offices in Yerevan, which are technically equipped in accordance with the modern standards in the world. Our customers can receive items ordered from Wildberries, Aliexpress, ASOS, Joom և other online platforms in their convenient department.

Director of the post office network Karen Mkrtumyan He mentioned: “The list of renovated departments selected as a priority is 0004, whose previous office conditions were not sufficient to provide services efficiently. Therefore, after the renovation, we have expanded the hall, made it more comfortable, installed a queue management system, which significantly simplifies the quality of service, brings us closer to international standards.