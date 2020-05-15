The 21 best exercises for a home workout 

Why it really works: “This works your arm muscles, which are essential for day-to-day lifting activities, as well as giving you nice toned arms,” says Macdonald.

Best exercises for intermediates

8. Jump squat

Starting in a standing place, together with your ft shoulder-width aside, decrease into a customary squat, maintaining your thighs above your knees. Then, as a substitute of arising usually, push onto the balls of your ft (utilizing your arms for added momentum) and soar. Land together with your knees barely bent earlier than you repeat.

Why it really works: “The jump squat helps to develop power and strength in the lower body, improves cardio endurance, mobility and balance,” says Mahal.

9. Knee bends on one leg

Stand on one leg, together with your eyes closed (preserve your fingers hovering over one thing sturdy in case you want the help). Then, bend and straighten the knee of the leg that’s on the bottom. Do this for about two minutes a day – it may possibly simply be included into your every day routine, together with once you brush your tooth.

Why it really works: “This helps the sensory feedback from your leg to your brain, your body’s positional sense, called proprioception. Improving proprioception is thought to reduce the risk of injury,” says Macdonald.