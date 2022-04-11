The Human Rights Defender of the Artsakh Republic has published the annual report “On the activities of 2021, as well as the state of protection of human rights and freedoms.”

The program consists of 14 sections, in which according to separate sections are presented:

• General description of the Human Rights Defender’s activity և main directions.

• Statistical data of applications և complaints submitted to the Defender’s discussion.

• The results of the review of applications for personal (civil) և political rights և freedoms և complaints։.

• The results of the review of applications, complaints and complaints on the protection of social and economic rights and freedoms.

• Defender’s activities in the area of ​​prevention of torture և other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment.

• The state of protection of the rights and freedoms of persons with disabilities, the activities of the Defender in that field.

• The state of protection of children’s rights and freedoms, the activities of the Defender in that field.

• Defender’s activities in the field of protection of the rights and freedoms of persons belonging to vulnerable groups in society.

• The state of protection of the rights and freedoms of servicemen, their family members.

• Consumer rights and freedoms in the field of public services.

• Defender’s activities in the field of improving the legislation.

• The gross violations of the rights of the people of Artsakh due to the criminal actions of Azerbaijan, the Defender’s statements and extraordinary reports.

• Defender’s internal և external cooperation.

• Defender’s activities in the field of public awareness of human rights and freedoms.

The annual report on the activities of 2021, as well as the state of protection of human rights and freedoms, was sent by the Defender to the National Assembly of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The Report will be submitted to the competent state bodies and non-governmental organizations in the manner prescribed by law.

The program is available at the following link: