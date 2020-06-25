The 2021 Ford F-150 will test whether truck buyers really want hybrids

A full-hybrid pickup represents a major leap for. While hybrid pickups have been offered before, they will have typically been of the “mild hybrid” variety, utilizing small electric motors to provide minor gains in fuel efficiency. As the hands down market leader, Ford could have just carried on having its traditional engine lineup. But instead it has chose to invest in a hybrid system with the capacity of meeting the demands of its demanding truck buyers.

Ford has been willing to make major revisions to the F-150 before. In 2014, Ford unmasked a F-150 that featured a lightweight all-aluminum human anatomy that improved fuel economy while allowing more load-carrying capability. Cars, particularly luxury cars, have now been made with lightweight aluminum bodies before. however it was a radical idea for a “Built Ford Tough” pickup.

Competitors’ adverts, particularly from, took shots at the very concept of an aluminum truck, however the F-150 kept its ranking as America’s bestselling vehicle and aluminum bodies have continued being an F-150 feature. Even GM’s flagship pickup, the Chevrolet Silverado, now contains a large portion of aluminum alloys in its bodywork.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles FCAU This time, Ford will unveil the initial full hybrid option for a large pickup from a major manufacturer. GM offered mild hybrid trucks years ago and Ram, the North American truck division of, offers mild hybrid options on its pickups now.

But those are extremely different from what Ford will be offering. Mild hybrid vehicles have only small battery packs and weak electric motors designed just to help the vehicle to obtain moving. They get somewhat better fuel economy but the trucks can’t drive using electrical power alone.

A full hybrid vehicle, such as a Toyota Prius, Ford Escape Hybrid, or the truck Ford will unveil, stores power in relatively large battery packs and has stronger motors that may drive the car, at least at low speeds and under light loads, without the gas engine being forced to run at all. Hybrids don’t need to be plugged in, although some is as an option. Instead, they store energy if the gas engine is running and all through braking.

People tend to associate hybrid technology with relatively small and light vehicles that aren’t designed for work. So it will be interesting to see how well people embrace Ford’s new hybrid option on the F-150. A lot will depend on how well it’s engineered, and how much it may do beyond saving on gas. said Ivan Drury, an industry analyst with Edmunds.com.

Saving money on gas is very important to an important portion of truck buyers, needless to say. These are large vehicles that come with large fuel bills so something that can make a dent because is a major benefit, particularly for fleet clients. But buyers also want the towing and hauling capabilities that they are buying a truck for to begin with.

Saving fuel and having the ability to work hard are not incompatible. A good example is Ford’s 2011 introduction of its EcoBoost turbocharged V6 engine being an option on the F-150, said Drury. Originally greeted with skepticism, the EcoBoost engine was embraced by F-150 buyers once the technology proved it self capable of performing in a difficult working truck, he said.

“The EcoBoost is a case where they rolled it out and the [customer acceptance] has just gone up or more and up,” he said.

Today, the 3.5-liter EcoBoost may be the most popular engine option in the F-150, according to Ford.

Price will also be described as a critical factor for Ford’s new hybrid truck. How well-accepted the hybrid option becomes will rely on whether it will be priced as a niche option for well-heeled shoppers and company fleets, said Allyson Harwood, an analyst with Kelly Blue Book.

“I think that they want this to be something that people see as a valid option for them when buying a truck,” said Harwood. “So it would be in everyone’s best interest to have that as available at a fairly reasonable upgrade price.”

Ford will continue offering their mainstay V8 and diesel engines in the F-150, Drury said, because there are clients who will just insist upon what has always worked for them. But Ford’s penchant for innovation will help push the whole industry forward, that he said.

“People get to sit back and watch the innovator,” he said, “and the receptivity toward what Ford does is a great litmus test for all the other brands to see how far they can go with this supposedly very traditional market.”

Ford also plans an all-electric version of the Ford F-150, although that truck just isn’t expected to be unveiled on Thursday. The electric truck market will be much more crowded than the hybrid truck market.