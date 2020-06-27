The 2021 Ford F-150 offers fully reclining seats and a bottle opener

The new F-150 may also be obtainable in a hybrid model that pairs a turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 engine with electrical motors. The hybrid model not solely can squeeze an estimated 700 miles from a tank of gasoline, it additionally has probably the most towing and hauling functionality of any model of the truck. As an added bonus, customers can plug home equipment and lights, together with energy instruments, into retailers within the truck’s mattress and energy them for days, in keeping with Ford.

Ford has but to announce costs for the brand new truck, however the F-150 hybrid will probably be dearer than equally outfitted F-150s with plain gasoline or diesel engines. Despite the substantial gasoline financial savings, Ford expects solely about 10% of F-150 patrons will purchase the hybrid.

Prices for the present era of F-150 begin at beneath $30,000 for probably the most fundamental mannequin, however rise to a practically $70,000 base value for the Limited mannequin.

Ford can also be engaged on a fully electrical model of the F-150, however that was not revealed at Thursday night time’s on-line occasion.

Besides the brand new hybrid system, the obtainable engine choices on the 2021 F-150 stay largely the identical. They embody a huge V8 engine, a 6-cylinder diesel and 6-cylinder gasoline engines. The vans will probably be obtainable with Ford’s Co-Pilot360 driver-assist system, which makes use of sensors and {hardware} for issues like computerized lane retaining help and emergency braking. A software program replace anticipated in late 2021 will allow the truck to drive on main highways within the US and Canada without the driver having to touch the steering wheel. (A small digicam contained in the truck will monitor the driving force’s face to verify she or he is watching the highway.) The software program will probably be obtainable both by an over-the-air replace or by visiting a supplier. Workspace or nap pod? The truck’s exterior design can also be new, however retains the F-150’s trademark squarish upright stature. As with rivals’ massive vans, clients have an infinite quantity of alternative in facilities and kinds. There are 11 grill designs alone that go together with trim ranges starting from fundamental F-150 XL work vans to extra luxurious Limited fashions. Higher-end variations of the truck will probably be obtainable with choices to show the cab into an workplace area or a sleeping den. Optional entrance seats can recline fully flat like beds whereas the pinnacle and shoulder space can tilt up barely to behave as pillows. There’s additionally an obtainable tabletop that unfolds from the middle console, the storage space between the entrance seats. The gear shift lever can fold down flat when in Park to make room for the desk. That characteristic was essential, Ford executives mentioned, as a result of the corporate’s analysis had proven that F-150 homeowners a lot favor a shift lever to the spherical knob present in most Ford automobiles and SUVs. Buyers can even get a massive 12-inch central touchscreen within the middle of the dashboard. In one other nod to the truck patrons’ preferences, the display screen is horizontal relatively than vertical as in another Ford fashions. That permits room for extra massive knobs beneath the display screen so fewer issues should be managed utilizing the display screen. One of the challenges of proudly owning a pickup truck is the dearth of individually lockable storage areas. In a automotive or SUV you may place objects you do not need individuals to see from the surface within the trunk or within the cargo space beneath a cowl. With a pickup you’ll normally have solely the open mattress or the cab wherein to retailer something. Ram vans provide the Rambox possibility, lockable bins constructed into the partitions of the mattress. The Honda Ridgeline has a lockable bin within the ground of the mattress. In the brand new F-150, Ford’s reply is a lockable storage bin that stretches the total width of the truck beneath the again seats. Tailgates typically perform as eating tables and work benches. The new F-150’s tailgate now has specifically designed indentations that may perform as cup holders, smartphone stands and pencil holders when the tailgate is down. It has additionally been redesigned to perform higher as a workbench. Pockets to carry clamps are designed into the tailgate so wooden could be secured for nailing or sawing. There can also be a ruler embossed into the sting of the tailgate for measurements. Metal tabs that reach from the ends of the tailgate can be utilized as tie-downs for lengthy objects, however are additionally formed to allow them to perform as a bottle opener and you may pop open a chilly one on the finish of the day. The F-series pickups, which embody the F-150 have been the most effective promoting pickup vans in America for over 40 years and greatest promoting car of any variety for practically that lengthy. This mannequin is chargeable for a very massive a part of Ford’s income. Official EPA gasoline financial system figures and costs for the truck will probably be introduced later, Ford mentioned. The new truck will go into manufacturing within the fall.

