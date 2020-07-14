The 2021 Ford Bronco Sport is more than a soft-roader

It’s been modified with a new suspension and a unique body with a larger cargo compartment and a tall “Safari-style” roof that can accommodate two bicycles mounted upright inside of it with their front wheels removed.

Pricing starts at $28,155 for a Bronco Sport powered by a 181 hp 1.5-liter turbocharged three-cylinder engine and a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder rated at 245 hp is optional.

Two all-wheel-drive systems are available with increasing levels of off-road capability and top models add 29-inch tires that deliver 8.8-inches of ground clearance and the ability to ford 23.5 inches of water.

For drier roads, the Bronco Sport is equipped with Ford’s Co-Pilot360 driver aid suite, with automatic emergency brakes, lane-keeping assist and other functions, including optional adaptive cruise control. A front-facing camera is meant to make life easier in the parking garage and on the trails, where it can help show the way through challenging terrain.

Once you reach your destination, the Bronco Sport is loaded with features designed to turn it into a base camp. The tailgate has spotlights that illuminate the area under it when it is open, the cargo area has a deck that splits it into two levels and can slide out to be used as a table, and also a built-in bottle opener. Inside, the Bronco Sport has MOLLE webbing on the front seatbacks to attach gear to and compartments hidden under the rear seat bottoms.

Bronco Sport deliveries are scheduled to begin late this year.

