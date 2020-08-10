The 2020 Perseid meteor shower peaks this week: How to watch the show



Spaceweather com/StojanStojanovski



It’s early August, which implies the yearly Perseid meteor shower is active, and it’s about prepared to peak. The Perseids are among the best, brightest batches of shooting stars, and it seems like we might utilize them now especially to include a little marvel and diversion into these quite disappointing times.

This well-known shower happens this time every year as the Earth wanders through a particles cloud left by the huge comet 109 P/Swift-Tuttle Bits of dust, pebbles and other cosmic fragments slam into our environment, burning up into short, brilliant streaks and even the periodic full-blown fireball spotting throughout the night sky.

In 2020, the Perseids are anticipated to peak onAug 11 and 12, when the moon ought to be a little less than half complete.

The appeal of the shower is a mix of the truth that it is among the greatest, with up to 100 noticeable meteors per hour typically, and it’s corresponding …