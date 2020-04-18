The 2020 Laver Cup called off as its dates clash with the French Open | Tennis News





The 2020 Laver Cup will certainly not proceed in September

The 2020 Laver Cup will certainly not proceed in September as prepared as well as will certainly return following year as a result of the clash of dates with the French Open.

The French Tennis Federation switched over the clay court Grand Slam competition to September 20-October 4 from its May beginning as a result of the coronavirus break out.

The brand-new Roland Garros dates clashed with the September 25-27 Laver Cup, which is a group occasion co-created by Roger Federer as well as including the ideal of Europe versus a World group.

Team Europe have actually won all 3 versions of the Laver Cup

Boston’s TD Garden will certainly continue to be host for the 4th version of the occasion, which will certainly currently be held from September 24-26 in 2021.

“It’s unfortunate that the Laver Cup has to be pushed back a year, but at this stage it’s the right thing to do for everyone concerned,” Federer claimed in a declaration from the organisers.

“Although disappointing, the good news is that TD Garden will still be able to host the event next year and I really look forward to finally playing in Boston for the first time at Laver Cup 2021.”

The Laver Cup is a group occasion co-created by Roger Federer

Organisers claimed the tickets bought for the 2020 Laver Cup will certainly stand following year or followers can get a complete reimbursement.

“We needed to make a decision now on our event,” claimed Laver Cup Chairman Tony Godsick, that is additionally Federer’s representative.

“We know our passionate fans will be disappointed that they have to wait an extra year for the Laver Cup in Boston, but this is the responsible course of action, necessitated by the emerging calendar conflicts.”

Don’t neglect to follow us on skysports.com/tennis, our application for mobile phones & & our Twitter account @skysportstennis