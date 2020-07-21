The 1,700-page, women-bashing book by gunman lawyer

The anti-feminist lawyer who killed a federal judge’s son in New Jersey on Sunday then killed himself wrote a 1,700-page self-published book where he ranted about how much he hated the women in his life and described the judge as ‘hot’ but ‘lazy’ and ‘Latina’.

Roy Den Hollander was found dead in the Catskills on Monday morning, a day after he killed 20-year-old Daniel Anderl and wounded 63-year-old Mark Anderl at their home in New Brunswick.

He was dressed as a FedEx employee and opened fire on Daniel when he opened the door of the family’s home. Judge Esther Salas, Daniel’s mother, was in the basement of their home and was unharmed.

It remains unclear why Hollander wanted to target Salas and her family. She was presiding over a case that he was once involved in but that he was removed from when his client changed her lawyer.

Sources say he may also have planned to target New York Judge Janet DiFiore, whose name and photograph were found on a piece of paper in his car, and authorities are also probing if he was involved in the murder of a California lawyer who was shot dead in his home by someone dressed in a FedEx uniform earlier this month.

Roy Den Hollander described Judge Esther Salas as ‘hot’ but ‘lazy’, ‘incompetent’ and ‘Obama-appointed’ in a rambling 1,700-page self-published book where he trashed all the women in his life. He shot himself on Sunday after killing Judge Salas’ 20-year-old son and wounding her husband at their home in New Jersey

In his rambling, 1,700-page book titled Stupid Frigging Fool, Hollander referred to Salas as ‘this hot Latina Judge in the U.S. District Court for New Jersey whom Obama had appointed.’

The book is titled ‘Stupid Friggin Fool’ and this is the dedication

He wrote: ‘At first, I wanted to ask the Judge out, but thought she might hold me in contempt.’

Elsewhere in the book, he called her a ‘lazy and incompetent Latina judge appointed by Obama.’

The book’s dedication reads: ‘To mother. May she burn in hell’.

It also tells the story of Hollander’s marriage to a Russian bride, Angelina, who was younger than him and left him when they moved from Moscow to the US after obtaining a green-card through their marriage.

The first chapter is titled ‘Dream Lover’ and tells the story of how they met.

He had been at a party in Moscow where he admitted ‘eyeing’ girls who were just 16 and 17 before being approached by 23-year-old Angelina.

‘Russian babes are real women—not like the man-haters in America who try to act like men,’ he wrote.

In the book, Hollander tells how he met and married a 23-year-old Russian woman, called Angelia, in 2000 after meeting her in Moscow. They are shown above

After obtaining her visa, Angelina – who Hollander claimed was a stripper and prostitute – left him, according to people who knew the pair. He wrote in the book that he left her

Once back in America, Hollander dedicated his career to fighting for ‘men’s rights’ and combating what he called ‘Feminazis’

He used vile language to describe her later, after allegedly learning that she’d been unfaithful to him, and described fleeing Russia without her, calling her a ‘dark angel’.

By then, she’d obtained her visa.

After returning to the US, he made it his life’s work to take on what he called ‘Feminazis’.

He filed numerous lawsuits to protect ‘mens’ rights’, including one against a Manhattan bar which offered women free entry, and another against Colombia University, his alma mater, for offering a Women’s Studies course which he said was sexist. He lost them all.

Hollander had recently been diagnosed with cancer and was suing a hospital which treated him, claiming malpractice. He also declared bankruptcy several years ago.

He came into contact with Judge Salas in 2015 when he was hired to represent a 17-year-old girl who sued Selective Service System, claiming the military’s male-only rule when enforcing a draft was discriminatory.

There has not been a military draft for more than 40 years, and women are able to enlist in the military voluntarily if they are qualified.

Hollander is believed to have killed 20-year-old Daniel Anderl (left) and injured 63-year-old Mark Anderl on Sunday night in an as-yet unexplained attack on the family

Judge Salas’ home in New Brunswick, New Jersey, where her son was killed and husband was injured on Sunday

Judge Salas allowed Hollander’s case to proceed, which was a win for him.

In 2019, Hollander was however removed from the case when his client replaced him for unknown reasons.

Daniel Anderl was Judge Salas’ only child. He was a college student and also hoped to become a lawyer.

Her husband Mark is in a stable condition after undergoing surgery on Monday. The family have been universally described by friends and neighbors as good and kind-natured.

When police found Hollander’s body, they also found a piece of paper which had the name and photograph of New York Judge Janet DiFiore on it.

Police are now also investigating whether he may be tied to the shooting death Marc Angelucci, a lawyer who was shot dead in his home in California earlier this month, reportedly by someone dressed in a FedEx uniform.

It is unclear if he had connections to either of them.

On Sunday night, Hollander is believed to have arrived at Judge Salas’ home at around 5pm. He knocked on the door and Daniel answered. Hollander is thought to have opened fire immediately, shooting him in the heart.

The young man’s father then went to the front door and was shot multiple times before Hollander fled.

Judge Salas, who had been downstairs, ran up the staircase when she heard the commotion, according to her brother.