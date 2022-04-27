On April 23, at 8:20 pm, 71-year-old Lyudmila A., who called the operative control center of the police, reported that at 7:40 pm, in the yard of school No. 166, Nor Nork 5th block, she noticed that two girls were threatening with a knife. a child.

He approached to prevent the incident, but they threatened to kill him with a knife.

As a result of the measures taken by the Nor Nork Police Department, 16 և 17-year-old girls were brought from Mari Street on suspicion of threatening to kill, who gave a confessional statement.

Materials are being prepared.



