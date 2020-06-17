The 12/128 GB version of the Red Magic 5G goes global in Eclipse Black

The nubia Red Magic 5G became available globally in mid-April. However, if you wanted 12GB of RAM you had to buy the Pulse Neon color and that model came only with 256GB of storage, which drove up the cost.

If the games youre running are feeling cramped at 8GB (but somehow don’t need the extra storage), now you can also buy the phone in a 12/128 GB configuration. This version is painted in Eclipse Black and was previously available only in China (it proved quite popular there, hence the global rollout).

You can order this version from the Red Magic store. Its available right now in most regions, though you will have to wait 10-12 days for the phone to ship. The Red Magic 5G with 12/128 GB memory is coming to North America on June 22.

The price for the extra four gigs of RAM is only $20/20, but then it’s not a huge jump from there to having twice as much room to install games. You can see a breakdown of the available color/storage combos below:

USD GPB EUR

8/128 GB, Hot Rod Red $580 £540 580

8/128 GB, Eclipse Black $580 £540 580

12/128 GB, Eclipse Black $600 £560 600

12/256 GB, Pulse Neon $650 £600 650





Check our review for more details on the Red Magic 5G  it has the best gaming display on the market (with a practically unique 144 Hz refresh rate), solid audio and it manages to sustain a high performance during long gaming sessions (thanks to that integrated cooling fan).