University specialists with a strong desire to take care of the population’s health, treat post-traumatic complications and other diseases started their work in “Heratsi”, “Muratsan” and “Mikaelan” university hospitals this morning.

On non-working days, this service of doctors is carried out within the framework of YSMU “100 years behind the people” program.

As a result of the consultations, if necessary, surgery is performed with a 50% discount, including the complete package of surgical examinations.



