The 100 greatest British TV shows of all time

The BBC’s first correct cleaning soap opera continues to be the very best, combining related points, shock storylines and a big Dickensian forged of characters. Life in Albert Square could also be simpler than it was 30 years in the past, however the present nonetheless kicks exhausting when it desires to and, certainly, at its greatest gives drama of a high quality that may not look out of place on a Play for Today.

Play For Today (BBC, 1970-1984)

Throughout the Seventies and into the Eighties, the Play For Today strand meant high-quality authentic one-off teleplays. This treasure trove consists of pioneering works from the likes of Dennis Potter (the long-banned Brimstone & Treacle), Ingmar Bergman (disturbing marriage drama The Lie), Alan Bennett (seaside retirement gem Sunset Across the Bay) and Mike Leigh (tenting comedy Nuts In May and social-climbing traditional Abigail’s Party).

Walking with Dinosaurs (BBC One, 1999; out there on Netflix)

Perhaps the BBC Natural History Unit’s best second got here with this staggeringly sophisticated-looking present which associated the story of the dinosaurs as in the event that they had been the topic of a up to date wildlife documentary. Incredibly detailed in its analysis, by no means earlier than had one thing so alien been conceived in such a practical manner.

The Family (BBC One, 1974; out there on Netflix)

Revived in 2008 by C4 to some impact, Paul Watson’s 12-part sequence inadvertently opened the door for actuality tv, however we received’t maintain that in opposition to it. The authentic documentary, with its revolutionary fly-on-the-wall verité method, adopted Reading’s working-class Wilkins household by their each day lives for 3 months. The on a regular basis breaking of taboos, from dangerous language to mixed-race relationships, proved controversial, however The Family was such a success that the marriage of one of the Wilkins daughters was invaded by followers and paparazzi alike.

Talking to a Stranger (BBC Two, 1966)

John Hopkins’s cycle of performs, recounting occasions over one tragic weekend by the eyes of 4 totally different members of a dysfunctional suburban household, is seen as the primary dramatic masterpiece on British tv and proof that the style might rival theatre for acute observations and difficult themes. Judi Dench received her first TV Bafta for her function as daughter Terri.

Jackanory (BBC One, 1965-96; CBBC 2006)

In this age of multiscreen media bombardment, it’s nearly inconceivable to think about kids enraptured by nothing greater than a well-known face studying them a narrative. Yet for thirty years, they had been handled to memorable turns from the likes of Kenneth Williams, Rik Mayall and Judi Dench, whereas the Prince of Wales turned as much as plug his personal kids’s e book, The Old Man of Lochnagar. The success of Dave’s grownup story-time, Crackanory, has since mined the nostalgic format with appreciable success.

The Power of Nightmares (BBC Two, 2004)

The pinnacle of author/producer Adam Curtis’s profession got here with this three-part documentary which in contrast the rise of the Neocon motion within the US with that of radical Islam. More problematically, it argued that the menace of al-Qaeda was a fantasy created by the west as soon as goals of a Utopian preferrred had failed. While Curtis’s theories might not have stood the check of time and his recycling of the format has dulled its affect, this was however a provocative, brilliantly assembled (through a relentless stream of archive materials) piece of documentary making.

40 Minutes (BBC Two, 1981-1994)

More digestible and parochial, much less esoteric than the identical channel’s Arena, this documentary strand lined topics starting from Brits competing in a sumo match and the upper-class adrift in a post-colonial age to cherubic arsonist Michael ‘Mini’ Cooper and a day within the life of Angel underground station. There have been many imitators (notably BBC Two’s sporadically wonderful Wonderland sequence), however few equals.

Talking Heads (BBC One, 1988)