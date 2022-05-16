According to the 2022 state budget, two roads of national importance are being renovated in Kotayk.

The 10.8 km section of the Nor Geghi-Argel-Arzakan-Hrazdan national highway extends from Bjni to Hrazdan. Asphalting has already started.

This year, a 10-kilometer section of the same road will be renovated, which starts from Nor Geghi and reaches Argel.

Completion is scheduled for the end of 2022.

The reconstruction of two sections of this national road passing through a number of communities of Kotayk region will contribute to the development of the region. It is of great importance for the local population.