The 1 thing NOT to expect from Donald Trump’s daily coronavirus briefings

On Tuesday, we learned more details concerning the briefings — the first that is set for Tuesday at 5 p.m.

“These are getting to be short briefings, of the President mainly, delivering information to the American people that’s needed on therapeutics and vaccines. There will be other information tied into these briefings. We have plenty of plans on the next 90 days. So you’re going to be hearing about other topics aswell. The President may, occasionally, bring somebody with him, maybe not. That will soon be his decision. But these will be very newsy briefings with a lot of information the American — the American people will hear.”

Oh, and she also noted that Trump will need questions from reporters.

OK, let us break down what McEnany told us there:

1) The briefings will cover coronavirus and other topics

2) They will mostly feature the President

3) He will need questions

4) They will soon be short.

HA. HA. HA.

Quick: Name the last time that Trump went “short” when coping with the press? Was it the 50-plus minute opening speech he delivered in the Rose Garden on July 14 before taking roughly two questions from the media? Or the rambling press conferences that he held in April to address the growing coronavirus pandemic? Or every campaign speech he’s got ever given?

Of all the things these coronavirus briefings will be, they almost certainly will NOT be short.

The dirty little secret about President Trump is that for several of his “fake news” rhetoric, we have not ever had a President who enjoyed the banter with reporters — or cared more by what the media thought of him — than this one. When Trump gets in front of the media — with the bright lights on and the cameras running — it’s right where he wants to be, at the middle of attention. It’s why he is able to never break away, taking questions before he leaves on Marine One, taking questions when he gets of Air Force One, taking questions at every pool spray and photo op.

Trust me when I tell you that Trump’s top aides would really like him to talk to the media far less than he does. But Trump believes himself to be his own most readily useful messenger and, again, that he loves the interest. So that he talks and talks and talks.

Why would that suddenly change now, with Trump facing major political issues as that he seeks to win another term? Trump has always believed he is able to talk himself out of any corner, and this could be the tightest corner that he has ever been in. And the White House only got him to agree to these briefings by promising he could speak about more than the coronavirus! And they say that he plans to take questions!

Add all of those things up and there is no way that Trump is going to provide “short” updates concerning the coronavirus — or other things. Quite the contrary. My guess is that Trump goes long — at the least an hour — for as long as that he thinks it seems sensible to carry on to do these briefings. (I’m skeptical they last all that long, because Trump will require to see immediate improvement in his poll numbers by doing them and I do not think that’s at all likely.)

So buckle up. We are in — at least for a while — for a torrent of Trump talking.