The 1 big thing Donald Trump *still* doesn’t get about the Supreme Court

Which brings me to how the President has taken care of immediately a series of Supreme Court decisions over the past couple of weeks.

When the Court issued some rulings last month that went against Trump on DACA and LGBTQ rights in the workplace, he tweeted this:

“These horrible & politically charged decisions coming out of the Supreme Court are shotgun blasts into the face of people that are proud to call themselves Republicans or Conservatives. We need more Justices or we will lose our 2nd. Amendment & everything else. Vote Trump 2020!”

And permanently measure, added this: “Do you get the impression that the Supreme Court doesn’t like me?”

Me, me, me, me.

What Trump fails to comprehend — and contains never comprehended — is that the Supreme Court doesn’t benefit him.

Yes, that he appointed Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh to their current seats. But that doesn’t guarantee him their loyalty. They pledge allegiance to the law, not to Donald Trump.

And had Trump been listening to what Kavanaugh and Gorsuch said when that he announced their selections, however have heard them make that plain.

“My judicial philosophy is straightforward: A judge must be independent and must interpret the law, not make the law,” said Kavanaugh in July 2018. “A judge must interpret statutes as written, and a judge must interpret the Constitution as written, informed by history and tradition and precedent.”

During Gorsuch’s confirmation process, he described Trump’s attacks on judges who did not rule the way that he wanted them to as “demoralizing” and “disheartening.”

The writing was on the wall. Yes, Gorsuch and Kavanaugh were thankful that Trump picked them for life appointment to the strongest court in the country. But no, they did not plan on unquestioningly doing his bidding due to the fact he made a decision to appoint them.

Because Trump is indeed deeply transactional — and self-centered — he simply couldn’t (or didn’t) hear what the soon-to-be-justices were telling him. To Trump, Gorsuch and Kavanaugh would always be his Supreme Court justices, After all, they wouldn’t be there without him! They owed (and owe) him!

It’s the same logic that led Trump to sour on his former Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who recused himself from the Russia investigation so as to ensure there was no appearance of undue influence. Trump attacked Sessions’ decision primarily because he believed it to be was detrimental to him and his presidency. That’s the same logic that Trump displayed when he known his military leadership as “my generals.” And the same logic leading him to attack any Republican elected official who dares publicly disagree with him on, well, any such thing.

You can see why, then, Trump takes any supposed slight among “his” people so personally.

Because that he expects everyone he appoints in (and out) of government to be loyal to him first, 2nd and last, when they aren’t sufficiently loyal (as judged by Trump), he sees it as a personal affront. Sessions was out to hurt him. Defense Secretary James Mattis and White House chief of staff John Kelly let him down. The Supreme Court doesn’t like him.

What that view misses, of course, is that the Supreme Court (or the defense secretary or the attorney general) aren’t designed to simply do Trump’s bidding. Especially in the case of the court, their job is always to interpret the law. Trump — and what that he wants — doesn’t factor into it. So, when the court upholds the rights of gays and lesbians in the workforce under federal civil rights law, it’s not simply because they don’t like Donald Trump. It’s because they think that the Constitution guarantees those individuals protection under the law. It literally has nothing at all to do with Trump.

The federal government — or the broader executive, judicial and legislative branches — do not work such as a Mafia family where the don’s word (ahem) is law. There is a system of checks and balances built in — by the Founding Fathers — which can be aimed, specifically, at ensuring that no one person has total power withing our system. It’s the very reason we broke far from the monarchical rule of England!