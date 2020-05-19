That’s why it’s called Iceland! Beautiful cave walls glisten within country’s largest glacier

By
Jackson Delong
-

  • Vatnajökull, Vatna Glacier in English, is Iceland’s largest glacier and covers eight per cent of the nation
These breathtaking pictures taken by an award-winning photographer present a glacier so giant it covers eight per cent of Iceland.

Vatnajökull, which interprets to Vatna Glacier in English, is the country’s largest ice cap and options beautiful walls of glistening ice inside a number of chambers.

Global journey photographer of the yr James Rushforth, 33, from Worchester, UK, took to his skis to seize the caves within the expanse of frozen water.

During the final ice age the ice cap was topic to seismic exercise, with giant eruptions inflicting pockets of water to type within the construction. 

Under the glacier a number of volcanoes quickly melted the ice and despatched floods of water cascading down the edges of the frozen mass.

The common thickness of the ice is 1246 toes and pictures present paths within the caves the place ice walls rise excessive above the explorer.

In different areas completely round holes have shaped within the aspect of the glacier. These lead in direction of the centre by way of plenty of chambers. 

Two explorers pose within giant completely round holes that shaped naturally within Vatnajökull, which interprets to Vatna Glacier in English. Iceland’s largest ice cap options beautiful walls of glistening ice inside a number of chambers within an expanse of frozen water

Global travel photographer of the year James Rushforth, 33, from Worchester, UK, took to his skis to capture the caves within the glacier. This image captured the way ice formed around a chamber of water after eruptions melted large portions of ice during an ice age

The images capture the way the light inside the caves bounces off the rippled walls. The various chambers all appear to be different sizes. This one seems to be wider than it is high. Skates are worn inside the make travelling across the ice floor easier while exploring the expanse of frozen water

During the last ice age the ice cap was subject to seismic activity, with large eruptions causing pockets of water to form within the structure

Pathways appear to have formed inside the caves, which adventurers can follow to wind their way inside the structure of the glacier

Mr Rushforth captured the sparkle caused by bouncing light on the ice walls of the glacier. Here one member of his team has donned ice skates to explore the cave system. Thousands of years ago several volcanoes rapidly melted the ice and sent floods of water cascading down the sides of the frozen mass

