That’s why it’s called Iceland! Beautiful cave walls glisten within country’s largest glacier

A cave system flows all through the construction leaving completely round shapes within the walls of the glacier

These breathtaking pictures taken by an award-winning photographer present a glacier so giant it covers eight per cent of Iceland.

Vatnajökull, which interprets to Vatna Glacier in English, is the country’s largest ice cap and options beautiful walls of glistening ice inside a number of chambers.

During the final ice age the ice cap was topic to seismic exercise, with giant eruptions inflicting pockets of water to type within the construction.

Under the glacier a number of volcanoes quickly melted the ice and despatched floods of water cascading down the edges of the frozen mass.

The common thickness of the ice is 1246 toes and pictures present paths within the caves the place ice walls rise excessive above the explorer.

In different areas completely round holes have shaped within the aspect of the glacier. These lead in direction of the centre by way of plenty of chambers.

Two explorers pose within giant completely round holes that formed naturally within Vatnajökull, which translates to Vatna Glacier in English. Iceland's largest ice cap features beautiful walls of glistening ice inside a number of chambers within an expanse of frozen water

This picture captured the way ice formed around a chamber of water after eruptions melted giant parts of ice during an ice age

The pictures seize the best way the sunshine contained in the caves bounces off the rippled walls. The varied chambers all look like totally different sizes. This one appears to be wider than it’s excessive. Skates are worn contained in the make travelling throughout the ice ground simpler whereas exploring the expanse of frozen water

During the final ice age the ice cap was topic to seismic exercise, with giant eruptions inflicting pockets of water to type within the construction. Pathways seem to have shaped contained in the caves, which adventurers can comply with to wind their means contained in the glacier