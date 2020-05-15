‘That’s the sign of love’: Trump claims truckers’ disruptive honking is ‘in favour’ of him – video | US news

By
Jasyson
-

Trucking sector militants interrupted a press rundown in the White House climbed yard on Friday by honking their horns. Donald Trump stated the audio was truckers ‘showing support’, however the honking might have been a demonstration. Earlier this month, the Washington Post reported a convoy of vehicles in Washington DC blasted their air horns to object reduced delivery prices, which truckers state intimidate their incomes.

