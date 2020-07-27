That’s made my year, says man, 64, who scooped the Mail’s second Great Summer Treasure Hunt prize

After being detected with cancer last fall and having half his lung eliminated, Michael Ariss has actually dealt with a difficult year.

His health problem implied that when lockdown hit in March, the 64- year-old needed to begin protecting and quit his task as a motorist. He likewise dealt with the post ponement of his child’s wedding event in Ireland.

So Saturday was an uncommon brilliant day for Mr Ariss when he became our second ₤10,000 winner in our Great Summer Treasure Hunt after sending the appropriate last response, which was Queen Victoria.

Michael Ariss needed to begin protecting and quit his task as a motorist when lockdown hit in March due to his health problem

Mr Ariss, from Muswell Hill, North London, has actually been a passionate Mail reader for 40 years and stated: ‘We cannot begin to say how much this has helped us,’ he stated. ‘The Daily Mail is a brilliant paper, but it seems even better now!’

Mr Ariss and his spouse Claire, 60, will utilize their windfall to pay expenses and assist their kids.

But the genuine benefit of the prize is that Mr Ariss can now manage to continue his healing in your home and not put himself at threat by instantly returning to work.

He included: ‘Part of my rehabilitation is to walk a mile to the newsagents and do the quizzes when I buy the paper. I submitted my answer after working it out on Friday, but thought nothing of it until I got a call on Saturday morning saying I’ d won 10 grand!

‘It’ s the just competitors I have actually ever won apart from some Elton John performance tickets.’

This year, the Daily Mail’s Great Summer Treasure Hunt is more popular than ever, with countless readers going into every Friday after utilizing their ability and understanding to split our day-to-day hints.

The genuine benefit of the prize is that Mr Ariss can now manage to continue his healing in your home and not put himself at threat by instantly returning to work

The competitors is now in its 3rd week of 4 and, each week, one fortunate reader will win ₤10,000 Plus, every appropriate entry every week will be participated in a prize draw for the possibility to win an additional ₤10,000 That’s an overall gold mine of ₤50,000– and with ₤30,000 still up for grabs, do not miss your possibility to win a share of the loot.

Each weekly Treasure Hunt starts with an illustration in Saturday’s Daily Mail.

Hidden within the image are a variety of letters that form an anagram, from which you can unscramble your very first hint. Work out your second hint for today’s Treasure Hunt by fixing the riddle in the box listed below– and there’ll be another teaser to resolve every day up untilFriday