That Was FAST! Jordana Brewster Spotted Kissing New Man ONE WEEK After Filing For Divorce!

Jordana Brewster doesn’t waste time!

The Fast and the Furious star was spotted locking lips with a hunky millionaire mere days after filing for divorce from her husband of thirteen years, Andrew Form.

As seen in pics published by DailyMail.com, the 40-year-old actress enjoyed a steamy makeout sesh with a mystery man who was later identified as investment CEO Mason Morfit. Mason had his hands all over the actress as they kissed, held hands, and strolled their way through a beach in Malibu, California on Saturday, July 11. This just over a week after Jordana filed for divorce from Andrew on July 1.

Per reports, Brewster made the decision to pull the plug after she and Andrew “quietly separated” earlier this year. The former couple has two sons together — Rowan, 4, and Julian, 6 — and are reportedly committed to civilly co-parenting.

While their separation didn’t make headlines, news of their divorce broke earlier this month. At the time, an insider told People it was “amicable,” adding:

“They have the utmost respect for each other. They remain committed to lovingly co-parent their two children as a team.”

The soon-to-be exes met on the set of the horror flick, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning, which starred the actress and was produced by Andrew. She previously revealed they kept their romance private at the time, telling InStyle Weddings at the time of their engagement:

“We started dating in secret – you know, hanging out in my trailer – because it would have been unprofessional otherwise… But every day, Andrew wore these work boots to the set, and if I was lying down in the shot or there was equipment in the way, I’d look for his shoes. It was comfortable just to know he was nearby.”

After filming wrapped in the fall of 2005, the two remained close. They went together to a Bahamas resort for Christmas and she moved into his Hollywood Hills home shortly after that. The 40-year-old previously said:

“I was always the girl who said I’d never move in with someone before I got married, and then I just did it. I’m the biggest hypocrite ever! I had been dating him for only a little over a month, but I never went back to living in my apartment.”

The producer proposed on their one-year anniversary with a stunning 3.2-carat emerald-cut diamond ring. In May 2007, they tied the knot in a private ceremony on Nevis Island.

Jordana’s new man is currently the president and Chief Investment Officer of ValueAct Capital and used to be on the Microsoft Board of Directors until November 2017. Based on the beach pics, it appears the two really like each other.