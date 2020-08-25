That splashy Chainsmokers concert in the Hamptons raised all of $152,000 for charity

Spinning records on that sultry night in the Hamptons: DJ D-Sol, much better calledDavid Solomon of Goldman Sachs Among the thousands paying as much as $ 25,000 to go to the outside concert: the Winklevoss twins, Cameron and Tyler, and the hedge fund magnate Kenneth Griffin.

The benefit for the charities that were guaranteed to benefit: all of $152,000.

Safe & Sound, as the July occasion was called, has actually decreased as the most tone-deaf musical minute of the Hamptons’Summer of Covid State health authorities introduced an examination after Governor Andrew Cuomo excoriated the organizers and well-off revelers for “egregious social-distancing violations.”

But the night’s genuine surprise ends up being the amounts that were raised for charity.

To some, $152,000 is extremely un-Hamptons- esque. This, after all, is where a beachfront estate initially developed for the Ford household was just recently noted for $145 million.

“I never would have gone if I knew how little it would be,” stated Daniel Tannebaum, one of the Manhattan citizens who’s been investing more time at the beach given that lockdown, working from another location for a management-consulting company.

‘Sense of Relief’

Others discover $152,000 a reasonable quantity thinking about the costs of placing on such an occasion, and the analysis that has actually produced legal and …

