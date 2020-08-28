That Smash Mouth Concert Caused Over 100 New COVID-19 Cases!

Turns out, overlooking coronavirus pandemic procedures to see Smash Mouth in concert is NOT a clever concept.

As we reported, guests at South Dakota’s Sturgis Motorcycle Rally previously this month were looking type of dumb as they collaborated in a crowd to see a group of bands– consisting of the All Star hitmakers– carry out without fretting about masks or social distancing requirements.

Well, in a not-so-shocking turn of occasions, the maskless celebration has actually obviously led straight to a little break out of COVID-19 cases!

A representative for the South Dakota Health Department exposed that they ‘d discovered 40 coronavirus cases linked to the yearly rally, consisting of 3 that ran out state. The North Dakota Department of Health determined seventeen in-state cases associated with the rally, while a minimum of 103 linked cases have actually likewise infected Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming, according to The Associated Press.

Other musical acts carrying out at the celebration consisted of Trapt, Buckcherry, Drowning Pool, Night Ranger, Reverend Horton Heat, Lit, 38 Special, Quiet Riot, and Big Skillet.

Despite being pro-mask on social networks– and even promoting the hashtag #MaskStar– Smash Mouth made it clear they felt the program …