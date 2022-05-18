The situation in the metro was tense. At the youth station, a group of young protesters sat between the doors of subway cars and shouted, “Nicole, traitor.” One of the passengers joined the protesters, saying that what the young people are doing, they are doing well. “That jackal needs to be taken out.”

Bailiffs tried to persuade and disperse the protesters, and other citizens using the subway intervened. The work of the subway was paralyzed. The demonstrators were shouting “Armenia without Nikol”, the red berets came and started arresting one by one.

Then the police closed the entrance to the subway for a few minutes, not allowing them to enter.

Hripsime JEBEJYAN