Goris Mayor Arush Arushanyan, who is currently in prison, sent a congratulatory message on March 8.

“Dear women, mothers and sisters, I cordially congratulate you on the International Women’s Day, March 8. This holiday is another occasion to send best wishes, words of respect and appreciation.

Thanks to your dedication, our national traditions are preserved.

Your role in educating generations in the spirit of national values ​​is invaluable. Our families are united by your care, loyalty, and powerful mission.

At all times, women have always participated in state and public life with devotion. Today, your aspiration to take an active part in various spheres of social and political life is welcomed.

Dear ladies, mothers, sisters, congratulating you again on the spring holiday, I wish you family well-being, happiness and optimism.

May love and charm be with you. “Live carefree, surrounded by warmth,” the message reads.