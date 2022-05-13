Home Armenia Thanks to “HAYA” festival, not only the world will recognize our country,... Armenia Thanks to “HAYA” festival, not only the world will recognize our country, but it will also contribute to the development of the tourism sphere | Morning By Thomas Delong - May 13, 2022 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmail Thanks to “HAYA” festival, not only the world will recognize our country, but it will also contribute to the development of the tourism sphere | Aravot – News from Armenia RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Armenia What will reach the EEU market from Syunik (Photos, video) | Morning Armenia “That person, who now holds the post of Prime Minister, will never avoid punishment.” He can not silence me “․ Mushegh Shushanyan... Armenia As of 20:07, about 3250 people were in the French Square և adjacent areas. IKM |: Morning Recent Posts California First State to Give Coronavirus Relief to Undocumented Immigrants Mirror statements, which prove once again that Pashinyan and his team are not able... IRS sends $15B in 2nd round of Child Tax Credit payments amid technical issues James Clyburn: Honor John Lewis by voting like never before “That swallow is being eaten by the political elite.” Stepan Grigoryan |: ... Most Popular “Armenia has no territorial claims to Azerbaijan” ․ Edmon Marukyan published the 6... Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Edmon Marukyan announced on Public TV that he was authorized to publish "the response of Armenia to the 5 points... The hearing on Avetik Chalabyan’s case did not take place due to the busy... The hearing on the legality of the arrest of 5165 movement member Avetik Chalabyan did not take place today. Let us remind you that Avetik... “To create a complete dual power in the country ․ we are at... Everything is going in the right way. "We will bring this struggle to a victorious end with a relentless, backward struggle, relying first... The best-preserved dinosaur skeleton has been auctioned off The skeleton of a dinosaur named Hector was sold at Christie's auction house in the USA. One of the auctioneers paid $ 12.4... Elon Musk suspends Twitter purchase deal ․ is waiting for information about fake... Well-known businessman Elon Musk, who announced his intention to buy the social network "Twitter" and started the deal, stopped it, waiting for the confirmation...