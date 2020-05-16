Britney Spears is commemorating the 20 th wedding anniversary of her cd “Oops!… I Did It Again” with an Instagram video clip homage. (Photo: Getty Images)

On Saturday, the pop celebrity, that launched her 2nd cd on May 16, 2000, shared the Instagram clip, that included a young Spears excitedly advertising the title track in a meeting. “It’s incredible, it’s amazing and I think it’s better than ‘Baby One More Time’” she claimed, referencing the 1999 cd that made her well-known at age 16.

“It’s really really weird that my name is known all around the world,” the mother-of-two claimed in the vintage clip.

In her Instagram inscription, Spears confessed that she really did not understand that made the issue. “Thank you to whoever made this ….. I just nearly dropped my phone I wasn’t expecting it!!!!!” she composed. “20 years since the Oops! album …. the anticipation and the butterflies I felt before it came out were crazy …. all of my expectations were exceeded!!!!”

The 38- year-old included, “And it’s all thanks to you folks …. thank you for sticking with me and growing with me. I am one Lucky girl. God Bless and thank you all !!!!!! PS you see even 20 years ago I still liked to twirl.”

According to Billboard, the Oops! … I Did It Again cd “held the record for 15 years for the biggest sales week ever for an album by a female artist, debuting at No. 1 on the June 3, 2000-dated Billboard 200 with 1,319,000 copies sold in its first week.”

In January 2019, the pop celebrity recognized the 20 th wedding anniversary of her Baby One More Time cd with an additional homage blog post. “Can you believe that this album was released 20 years ago today??!!”she wrote “I can’t. It’s definitely been the journey of a lifetime, full of ups and downs, but I’m grateful for every single moment of it all. Getting to know you all over the years has been such an incredible experience, and has made this all worth it. Thank you for your support from 20 years ago, all the way to today. I am blessed.”

Spears proceeded the enjoyable on Twitter, where she lightheartedly tweeted to NASA, “Hey @NASA….. I received your gift. I know it’s been 20 years since we met on Mars and I just wanted to say ….. aww you shouldn’t have!!!!! Have fun up there @NASAPersevere!!!!!” The music video for Oops occurs on Mars, where Spears dancings for her astronaut love passion.

The authorities Twitter account for NASA responded, “Well hello there, @britneyspears. Yes! I’m packed and almost ready to fly in July, landing on Mars next February. I’ll collect rocks for a future mission to send back, but know I went down and got them for you.”

