On the occasion of the 107th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, a reception was held at the invitation hall of the Paris City Hall at the invitation of Mayor Anne Hidalgo, with the participation of many parliamentarians, members of the Paris City Council and hundreds of French-Armenians.

According to the RA Embassy in France, the Mayor of Paris, the Ambassador of Armenia to France Hasmik Tolmajyan, as well as the two Co-Chairs of the Coordinating Council of Armenian Organizations of France (CCAF) made speeches at the beginning of the reception.

In his speech, Ambassador Tolmajian touched upon the need to condemn the denial of the Armenian Genocide, emphasizing its importance both for all Armenians and for the prevention of genocides and the international fight against crimes against humanity. The ambassador also reminded of the important role that France played in sheltering Armenian refugees who survived the genocide, emphasizing that the generations of Armenian refugees who took refuge in France, while preserving their national identity, at the same time became full-fledged and responsible citizens of France. In the matter of deepening the Armenian-French relations.

Concluding his speech, the ambassador thanked the city authorities of Paris, in the person of Mayor Hidalgo, for always being by the side of Armenia and Artsakh.

He reminded that the Paris City Council was one of the first to adopt a resolution immediately after the 44-day war in 2020, calling for the recognition of Nagorno Karabakh. The ambassador also thanked Mayor Hidalgo, as well as Deputy Mayor Arno Ngacha, for the implementation of the project of opening the Armenian esplanade in the heart of Paris.