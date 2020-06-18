When a vast layer of society feels deep distrust for authority, as many have done since the death of George Floyd, it’s essential the government of the day can convey how they understand the people’s fears and have listened and respected the movement they created.

So it’s marvellous that Dominic Raab said “Taking a knee? That’s off Game of Thrones init?” in his recent talkRADIO interview.

While anybody vaguely human pondered the enormity of footballers “taking the knee” after the kick-off, only Raab had the foresight to think “oh, they’re re-enacting the pledge of loyalty to the King of Westeros.”





Maybe that he thought: “Instead of a ball I expect they’ll get chased by a dragon, and I won’t get too excited if Aston Villa murder the Sheffield United goalkeeper with an axe, as it might be disallowed by VAR if one of the horsemen was offside.”

When that he sees civil rights protestors laying before lines of police in Chicago, that he must think “ah, they’re lining around be tickled like in Fifty Shades of Grey.”

If he sees footage of black athletes John Carlos and Tommie Smith at the 1968 Olympics, giving the black power salute, Raab must think “I expect they certainly were copying a gesture from Homes Under the Hammer, when a couple from Stockport punched the air as they bought a derelict garage.”

Luckily, the sign he’s mistaken as a scene from Game of Thrones, is only the worldwide gesture of the Black Lives Matter movement, historically symbolic since Colin Kaepernick took a knee in protest against racism and police brutality in 2016, so it’s not as if it’s sensitive and painful or crucial in any way.

Raab also said he’d only “take the knee” for his wife or the Queen. So hopefully the the next occasion he kneels for the Queen, she’ll say “I don’t have time to watch you re-enact Game of Thrones, you silly arse”, and have him dumped of the palace.

He also said the gesture was a symbol of subordination, so hopefully, black people around the world will take notice. Because if black people in cities where the police are violently racist have made a mistake, it’s which they haven’t asked Raab to generate their symbols. It’s strange that they check out rappers, sports stars, writers and activists as their role models when you only have to consider Dominic “Public Enemy” Raab, to see he’s the man to choose which gestures they need to use.

You can understand why somebody recently acting as prime minister doesn’t have idea about the meaning of going on one knee, as the issue has only been the leading global story for three weeks. So you can’t expect him to be as well informed as footballers, everyone in the world under 40, and just about everyone in the world over 40.

There are probably Bedouin people who visit an oasis in the Sahara to take a knee in solidarity. I expect you can find cosmonauts on space stations, and monks who have spent 30 years sitting on top of a lamp standard in the Andes, who know “taking a knee” isn’t from Game of sodding Thrones.

So Raab should be asked to address the next Black Lives Matter march, when he can tell an emotional crowd: “I think you’ve done enough kneeling. Now can you all do the Red Wedding for me next from season 3?”

This has happened a few weeks after Raab’s colleague Matt Hancock said footballers needed to “make a contribution” to society.

The government showed the type of sacrifice they mean, once they bravely sought out of their solution to cut funding school dinners for an incredible number of the poorest kids in the country.

Some people breeze through life only thinking of themselves, but characters such as Hancock and Raab are prepared to simply take the time, to look at a number of the most heartbreaking issues in the country, and say “I know a way we can make that worse”.

So Marcus Rashford wrote a letter demanding the government fund the dinners, and the government had to back down, proving again how footballers aren’t prepared to “make a contribution” to starving the nation’s children.

Boris Johnson congratulated Rashford, because the footballer did a marvellous job of working out that should you stopped giving money for school dinners to those who didn’t have money for school dinners, they wouldn’t have hardly any money for school dinners. That isn’t the sort of thing you can expect you to definitely know if they’re the government that made up that rule, but luckily it is the kind of expert understanding you pick up when your job is out-jumping a centre-back in the box when the ball comes in from a corner.

Hancock was even more respectful to Rashford, when that he referred to the fine effort of “Daniel Rashford”, getting around half of his name exactly right.

Until recently, sports stars in this country, unlike in America, were steadfastly quiet about social problems. But now many footballers and pundits speak out about poverty, refugees and racism, as have Andy Murray, cricketer Moeen Ali and many others.

So Hancock is right. Sports stars should make a contribution.

Rashford could write a letter demanding the abolition of the worldwide arms trade, a proposal for Priti Patel to be kept in a museum, and Stormzy to be commissioned to write a new national anthem. It would all be done by Monday.

Then that he could pick his own cabinet from sportsmen and women, and the current government could be released to provide entertainment, by running round Premier League grounds trying to dodge thousands of flaming arrows, in a re-enactment of the Battle of the Bastards in Game of Thrones.