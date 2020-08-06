Thailand’s turbulent politics since 2014 military coup By Reuters

2/2 ©Reuters Harry Potter- themed pro-democracy demonstration in Bangkok



BANGKOK (Reuters) – Thai protesters, led by trainee groups, are going back to the streets requiring the ousting of the federal government less than 2 years after a basic election was held. One group has actually freely criticised the monarchy, in an unusual program of defiance.

Here are the significant occasions that have actually led up to these demonstrations:

May 22, 2014 – Military phases a coup, ousting a chosen federal government for the 2nd time in a years, mentioning the requirement to bring back order in the face of street presentations versus a populist federal government connected to telecoms magnate Thaksin Shinawatra, who himself was ousted in a coup in 2006.

Oct 13, 2016 – Constitutional queen King Bhumibol Adulyadej passes away after a 70- year reign. His kid ends up being King Maha Vajiralongkorn.

April 6, 2017 – A military- backed constitution is validated after being authorized in a referendum, with modifications asked for by King Vajiralongkorn that increased his powers, leading the way for an election.

Feb 7, 2019 – The king rebukes his sis, Princess Ubolratana, over a Thaksin- connected celebration’s election of her as its prospect for prime minister. The celebration is later on liquified by a court prior to the election.

March 24, …