Thailand: youthful protesters break the kingdom’s biggest political taboo

As darkness fell on August 10, a 21-year-old trainee stood in front of a crowd of approximately 10,000 pro-democracy protesters at Thammasat University’s Rangsit school outside Bangkok and– state some observers– altered Thailand permanently.

It was not the biggest rally the Thai capital has actually ever seen, even in the newest bout of demonstrations. But Panusaya Sithijirawattanakul supplied the most electrifying minute up until now in a growing motion that is handling something which the Thai individuals seldom challenge openly: the monarchy.

Wearing a red blouse– a colour Thais connect with leftist and populist dissent– the third-year sociology trainee read out a list of 10 needs to reform the organization at the peak of Thailand’s political order, which generally sits above criticism of any kind.

The needs, motivated by the works of Paris- based exile and ex-Thammasat speaker Somsak Jeamteerasakul, would have recognized to hardcore democracy activists however were now getting an extraordinary public airing. They consisted of cutting the budget plan assigned to the king and the Palace, ending education that “excessively and one-sidedly” glorifies the monarchy, and examining the murders of dissidents who criticised the organization. The 10th need was: “The king needs to not back any more …