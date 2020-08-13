Thailand to take legal action over online criticism of monarchy

Thailand’s federal government is taking legal action in an effort to force United States social networks business to eliminate content relating to trainee protesters’ questionable criticism of the nation’s monarchy in a presentation previously today.

Buddhipongse Punnakanta, minister of digital economy, stated the authorities had actually determined 114 posts on Facebook, Twitter, and Google’s YouTube video-sharing platform that they stated breached Thai law and were “inappropriate”.

The relocation follows an event of up to 10,00 0 individuals at a university exterior Bangkok on Monday, where protesters read out a list of 10 needs to reform the monarchy, which is protected from criticism and public dispute in Thailand by custom and an exorbitant lese-majesty law.

“All evidence will be gathered and submitted to court tomorrow,” Mr Buddhipongse stated in a Facebook post late on Tuesday that primarily passed undetected the following day, a public vacation marking the birthday of Thailand’s Queen MotherSirikit

People stroll past a picture of Thailand’s Queen Mother Sirikit, in honour of her 88 th birthday, outside a shopping center in Bangkok on Wednesday © Diego Azubel/ EPA-EFE/Shutterstock



The Thai minister stated that if the URLs consisting of the …