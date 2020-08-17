Thailand protests: The monarchy was long considered God-like. But some say it’s time for change

“I am so thrilled to see a lot people turned out to join the protest today,” stated Arnon Nampa, among the demonstration leaders. “The movement has gone beyond just the youth group — as you see there are more older people, and some of them even attended the protest with their family.”
Nampa, a human rights attorney, was jailed and quickly apprehended on August 7 on sedition charges connecting to an earlier demonstration he had actually gone to.
“I am not afraid, I have been waiting for this moment for a very long time. The court granted me bail, I should not repeat the same offenses but it doesn’t mean I can’t exercise my rights under the constitution,” he stated.
The law has actually progressively been utilized as a political tool, as common Thai residents– in addition to the federal government– can bring charges on behalf of theKing
But complaints as soon as whispered in the personal boundaries of living spaces are now being openly aired over speakerphone to countless …