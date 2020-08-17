Thailand plans more stimulus measures this month: Deputy PM By Reuters





BANGKOK (Reuters) – Thailand plans to present more stimulus measures later on this month, a brand-new deputy prime minister stated on Monday, as the economy contracted dramatically in the previous quarter due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The measures will assist all groups struck by the crisis, Supattanapong Punmeechaow informed an instruction after a conference with brand-new Finance Minister Predee Daochai and authorities. Supattanapong is likewise energy minister and will manage the federal government’s financial firms.

Southeast Asia’s second-largest economy diminished 12.2% in April-June from a year previously, the sharpest rate because 1998, throughout the Asian monetary crisis.