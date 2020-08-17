Thailand plans more stimulus measures this month: Deputy PM By Reuters

By
Jasyson
-


BANGKOK (Reuters) – Thailand plans to present more stimulus measures later on this month, a brand-new deputy prime minister stated on Monday, as the economy contracted dramatically in the previous quarter due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The measures will assist all groups struck by the crisis, Supattanapong Punmeechaow informed an instruction after a conference with brand-new Finance Minister Predee Daochai and authorities. Supattanapong is likewise energy minister and will manage the federal government’s financial firms.

Southeast Asia’s second-largest economy diminished 12.2% in April-June from a year previously, the sharpest rate because 1998, throughout the Asian monetary crisis.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media want to advise you that the information consisted of in this site is not always real-time nor precise. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex costs are not offered by exchanges however rather by market makers, therefore costs might not be precise and might vary from the real market value, indicating costs are a sign and not suitable for trading functions. Therefore Fusion Media does n`t bear any obligation for any trading losses you may sustain as an outcome of utilizing this information.

Fusion Media or anybody included with Fusion Media will decline any liability for loss or damage as …

Read The Full Article

Post Views: 11

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR