With the collapse of the tourist sector due to coronavirus, a lot of Thailand’s restricted elephants are currently in jeopardy ofstarvation

Some of their caretakers are leading the pets abroad’s traveler centers and also right into the countryside where there is food.

BBC Thai adhered to one team of elephant caretakers on what charities have actually called “the biggest migration of elephants in Thailand’s history”.

Produced and also modified by Charlotte Pamment

Filmed by Rachaphon Riansiri